17 May 2021

Announcement no. 322

Interim Management Statement covering Q3 2020/21

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today considered and approved the Interim Management Statement for the third quarter (1 January 2021 – 31 March 2021) of the financial year 2020/21.

Q3 highlights

In Q3 of the financial year 2020/21, the revenue amounted to DKK 7,6 million (2019/20: DKK 6,2 million). Accumulated year to date revenue is DKK 20,0 million.





Q3 EBITDA of DKK 0,9 million (2019/20: DKK 0,5 million). Accumulated year to date EBITDA of DKK 1,9 million.





Rovsing has achieved key milestones with its Customers in Q3 2020/21, kicking off the FLEX Electrical Power Subsystem (EPS) Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE) for Thales Alenia Space in the UK and the Mars Sample Return-Earth Return Orbiter (MSR-ERO) Electrical-Satellite Interface Simulator (E-SIS) for Airbus DS in Toulouse as well as finalizing the Test Readiness Review on the PLATO EPS SCOE for Thales Alenia Space in the UK to name a few key milestones. Rovsing’s market position within the segment has been further strengthened based on the delivered performance and value. Reflecting Rovsing position as an important key provider on major ongoing ESA missions, delivering test- and simulation systems, individual products, software solutions, ISVV and on-site engineering services.





The order intake in year to date of 2020/21 is DKK 20,2 million and the order backlog (exclusive of ongoing service contracts) at 31 March 2021 is DKK 15,5 million.





The projected industry pipeline is at a higher level compared to recent years, which reflects the market growth with many ongoing and upcoming institutional and commercial space programmes. The related order backlog for Rovsing gives as well a positive operational outlook for the coming years. Due to this development Rovsing has added three additional hires in May and April.





The guided outlook for the financial year 2020/21 is maintained with a revenue in a range of DKK 27 to 29 million and an EBITDA in the range of DKK 2,5 to 3,5 million.





Further information

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO. Email: hpt@rovsing.dk Tel. +45 53 39 18 88

