ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 10-May-21 58,690 532.45 31,249,707.65 11-May-21 61,216 510.49 31,250,449.68 12-May-21 61,246 510.23 31,249,809.94 13-May-21 61,580 507.46 31,249,688.54 14-May-21 60,209 519.02 31,249,657.12

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).