ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|10-May-21
|58,690
|532.45
|31,249,707.65
|11-May-21
|61,216
|510.49
|31,250,449.68
|12-May-21
|61,246
|510.23
|31,249,809.94
|13-May-21
|61,580
|507.46
|31,249,688.54
|14-May-21
|60,209
|519.02
|31,249,657.12
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771