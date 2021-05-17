World Directory of Metal-Faced Thermal Insulated Panel Producers 2021: 460+ Company Contact Details, 75+ Country Summaries, 220+ Mineral Wool Panel Makers

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Global Directory of Metal-Faced Thermal Insulated Panel Producers - Internationally Edited and Revised" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2021 Global Directory addresses the effects of the Global Pandemic and its economic outcome for the insulated panel market.
The Global Directory includes Market Forecast, Market Volumes, Market Trends, Pandemic Recovery and Editorial which evidences real Global Panel Recovery.
Scope:
- 78 Pages of analysis
- 7 Global Regions
- 75+ Country Summaries
- 460+ Company Contact Details
- 10 Growth Schedules 2020 and 2021
- Market Output data
- 17 Machine Maker Listings
- Market Drivers
- Market Applications
- 220+ Mineral Wool Panel makers
- Market Statistics & Forecasts
Key Features:
- Revised and Concise
- Supports market research
- Current growth forecasts
- Recognized Companies Listing
- Contact details
- Pandemic effect evaluation
- Competitive value
The Impact of the 2020 recession cannot be underestimated and is severe and will affect the market for many years to come. Due to the uncertainty of the Global Economy, this forecast has been reduced to providing an estimate of output to 2021 and a forward percentage estimate beyond that date.
Key Topics Covered:
Editorial Comment
Global Growth and Economic Forecast
1. Introduction
- Global Market Position
- Geographical Scope of the Study
- Directory Listings
- Methodology
- Units of Volume
- Definitions
- Market Drivers
2. Global Overview
- Global Panel Output
3. Western Europe
- Market Summary
- Market Volumes
- Market Drivers
- Market Applications and Development
- Country-By-Country Analysis
- Including: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherland, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and UK
4. Expanded EU & Other Including Russia
- Market Summary
- Market Volumes
- Market Drivers
- Market Applications and Development
- Country-By-Country Analysis
- Including: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Czech, Republic Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine
5. Middle East & Africa
- Market Summary
- Market Volumes
- Market Drivers
- Market Applications and Development
- Country-By-Country Analysis
- Including: Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Syria, Turkey, Uganda and UAE
6. China & East Asia
- Market Summary
- Market Volumes
- Market Drivers
- Market Applications and Development
- Country-By-Country Analysis
- Including: China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan
7. South East Asia Including India and Australia (Asia-Pacific)
- Market Summary
- Market Volumes
- Market Drivers
- Market Applications and Development
- Country-By-Country Analysis
- Including: Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam
8. North America
- Market Summary
- Market Volumes
- Market Drivers
- Market Applications and Development
- Country-By-Country Analysis
- Including: Canada, Mexico and USA
9. South & Central America
- Market Summary
- Market Volumes
- Market Drivers
- Market Applications and Development
- Country-By-Country Analysis
- Including: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela
10. Appendix 1: Mineral Wool Panel Makers
11. Appendix 2: Companies Producing Insulated Panel Machines
