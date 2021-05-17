World Directory of Metal-Faced Thermal Insulated Panel Producers 2021: 460+ Company Contact Details, 75+ Country Summaries, 220+ Mineral Wool Panel Makers

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Global Directory of Metal-Faced Thermal Insulated Panel Producers - Internationally Edited and Revised" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 Global Directory addresses the effects of the Global Pandemic and its economic outcome for the insulated panel market.

The Global Directory includes Market Forecast, Market Volumes, Market Trends, Pandemic Recovery and Editorial which evidences real Global Panel Recovery.

Scope:

78 Pages of analysis

7 Global Regions

75+ Country Summaries

460+ Company Contact Details

10 Growth Schedules 2020 and 2021

Market Output data

17 Machine Maker Listings

Market Drivers

Market Applications

220+ Mineral Wool Panel makers

Market Statistics & Forecasts

Key Features:

Revised and Concise

Supports market research

Current growth forecasts

Recognized Companies Listing

Contact details

Pandemic effect evaluation

Competitive value

The Impact of the 2020 recession cannot be underestimated and is severe and will affect the market for many years to come. Due to the uncertainty of the Global Economy, this forecast has been reduced to providing an estimate of output to 2021 and a forward percentage estimate beyond that date.



Key Topics Covered:

Editorial Comment

Global Growth and Economic Forecast

1. Introduction

Global Market Position

Geographical Scope of the Study

Directory Listings

Methodology

Units of Volume

Definitions

Market Drivers

2. Global Overview

Global Panel Output

3. Western Europe

Market Summary

Market Volumes

Market Drivers

Market Applications and Development

Country-By-Country Analysis

Including: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherland, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and UK

4. Expanded EU & Other Including Russia

Market Summary

Market Volumes

Market Drivers

Market Applications and Development

Country-By-Country Analysis

Including: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Czech, Republic Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine

5. Middle East & Africa

Market Summary

Market Volumes

Market Drivers

Market Applications and Development

Country-By-Country Analysis

Including: Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Syria, Turkey, Uganda and UAE

6. China & East Asia

Market Summary

Market Volumes

Market Drivers

Market Applications and Development

Country-By-Country Analysis

Including: China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan

7. South East Asia Including India and Australia (Asia-Pacific)

Market Summary

Market Volumes

Market Drivers

Market Applications and Development

Country-By-Country Analysis

Including: Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam

8. North America

Market Summary

Market Volumes

Market Drivers

Market Applications and Development

Country-By-Country Analysis

Including: Canada, Mexico and USA

9. South & Central America

Market Summary

Market Volumes

Market Drivers

Market Applications and Development

Country-By-Country Analysis

Including: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela

10. Appendix 1: Mineral Wool Panel Makers

11. Appendix 2: Companies Producing Insulated Panel Machines

