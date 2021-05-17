WENDEL: Shareholders’ Meeting set for June 29, 2021

English French

Shareholders’ Meeting set for June 29, 2021

Wendel informs its shareholders that, given the current evolutive Covid-19 pandemic and the measures preventing its spread, the Wendel Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on June 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in closed session, in the framework of Order n°2020-321 dated March 25, 2020 adjusting rules applying to shareholders’ meetings, as amended and extended until July 31, 2021, in particular through Decree n°2021-255 dated March 9, 2021.

The Executive Board made this decision considering the administrative measures limiting or banning travel or gathering due to health concerns, which are preventing the physical presence of members and participants to the Meeting. These measures cap the number of participants to collective gatherings and affect in particular the conference room booked for the Meeting, which is a public-access building. Given the usual number of participants to the Wendel shareholders’ meetings, the Company headquarters are not designed to receive everyone in accordance with applicable health protection measures. In addition, the closed session ensures an equal treatment of all shareholders, which would not be the case of a physical meeting not allowing to welcome all shareholders. Lastly, the Company does not have technical facilities to hold the Meeting by way of telephone or video conference, while ensuring shareholders’ identification.

The notice of meeting, being worth convening notice, is published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/). It includes notably the agenda, the draft resolutions which will be presented to the Meeting and the conditions to use distance voting systems. It is also available on the Wendel website.

Other documents and information concerning this Meeting will be available to shareholders and published as from June 8, 2021, under legal and regulatory conditions, on the dedicated page of the Wendel website www.wendelgroup.com/en/annual-general-meetings.

The Meeting will be available by webcast in its entirety, live and replay. All information about the Meeting is available on the dedicated page of Wendel website: www.wendelgroup.com/en/annual-general-meetings.





Agenda

06.29.2021

Annual General Meeting

07.29.2021

H1 2021 results / Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2021, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (pre-market release)

10.28.2021

Q3 2021 Trading update / Presentation of NAV as of September 30, 2021 (pre-market release)

12.02.2021

2021 Investor Day / Meeting to take place in the morning

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or lead shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.



