Judge Jeffrey B. Barton Strengthens Judicate West’s Statewide Roster of Neutrals

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes retired San Diego County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Barton to its roster of neutrals. He is based in the San Diego office and available for mediations, arbitrations, and private judging assignments statewide.



“We are thrilled to add Judge Barton to our exclusive roster of neutrals. During his 40-year legal career both as an attorney and a superior court judge, he has gained the reputation for excelling in everything that he does, and he will be a tremendous addition to our roster,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development with Judicate West. “Judge Barton has exhibited exceptional leadership as a Judge and, prior to his appointment to the bench, as a trial attorney in the San Diego and statewide legal community, and we are certain he will be a great fit for our clients statewide.”

With two decades on the bench, which followed 20 years in private practice representing medical providers in professional liability matters, Judge Barton has overseen more than 200 jury and bench trials involving criminal, civil and family law matters, hearing some of the largest and most sensitive cases in San Diego County. He was appointed to the court in 2001 and was elected by his peers to become the assistant presiding judge of the San Diego County Superior Court in 2014 before assuming the role of presiding judge. In 2016, Judge Barton was elected to serve as the chair of the Trial Court Presiding Judges Advisory Committee, where he advocated on behalf of trial courts statewide before the California State Legislature and then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

Judge Barton held numerous positions with the San Diego County Superior Court, including chairing the Technology Committee, where he led many of the court’s efforts to improve access through technology, as well as serving on the Civil Policy Committee and co-chairing the ADR Committee. He also led the effort with the court’s Executive Team and staff to transition the civil and family law courts to an electronic-based system, which greatly enhanced the court’s ability to continue matters virtually during the pandemic. Judge Barton has been a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates since 1995, and he served on the board of directors for the California Judges Association from 2006-2009.

Judge Barton earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law (1981), where he served as an article editor for the San Diego Law Review. He received his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of California, San Diego (1978).

