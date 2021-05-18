The Board of Bilia AB (publ) has resolved on share repurchases

English Swedish





The Board of Directors of Bilia AB (publ) (”Bilia”) has decided to exercise its authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2021 to repurchase a maximum of 1,000,000 own shares. The main reason for the repurchasing programme is to give the company flexibility regarding its equity and thereby optimize the capital structure of the company.

Repurchases may take place until the company’s next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, and may not result in the company at any time holding own shares in excess of 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company The shares will be bought on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rule Book for issuers, at a price per share within the quoted price range at any given time on Nasdaq Stockholm, by which is meant the range between the current highest buying price and the lowest selling price published continuously by Nasdaq Stockholm. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

At the time of issue of this press info, the total number of registered shares in the company is 102,799,952 and Bilia holds 4,250,451 own shares.



Gothenburg, May 18, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 18, 2021, at 08:30 CEST.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia offers new and used cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and car dismantling under the same roof, which gives a unique customer offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 Bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

