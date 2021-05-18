Global $18.95 Billion Natural Extracts Market to 2028: Environmental and Sustainability Concerns & Availability of Alternatives Restraining Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Extracts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global natural extracts market size is expected to reach 18.95 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural products, coupled with the changing lifestyles and the growing consumer disposal income, is fueling the market growth.



The COVID-19 spread across geographies impacted the market by causing supply chain disruptions and industrial shutdowns in 2020. However, it created a significant demand for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical supplements and functional food and beverage products that supported the market growth.



The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals application segments are likely to offer prominent opportunities as the demand for naturally healthy and nutritional supplements is increasing. Immunity-boosting supplements are expected to favor the market growth, especially post the COVID-19 impact. Essential oils are expected to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to their demand in the flavors and fragrances application. Global adoption of aromatherapy as a stress-releasing and relaxing activity is likely to boost product sales in the near future. Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.



The market is likely to witness lucrative opportunities from other applications, such as cleaning formulations, disinfectants, and mosquito repellents. Lemon, clove, peppermint, bergamot, cinnamon, cilantro, orange, lavender, lime, and melaleuca are some of the popularly used essential oils in cleaning and home applications.

These oils help break down toxins, clean and purify the air, support healthy respiratory function, and relieve seasonal discomfort. Tea tree and eucalyptus essential oils are widely used for bathroom cleaning applications owing to their antifungal and antibacterial properties, which are effective in controlling the spread of staph germs, influenza, and pneumonia. Thyme oil is used in kitchen cleaners owing to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, thus enabling the control of bacteria.



The highest natural extracts demand has been witnessed in Europe and North America from the food and beverage and personal care and cosmetics application segments, mainly in the form of flavors and fragrances. The expanding markets of India and China in the Asia Pacific region are likely to promote market growth in terms of raw material availability, economical manufacturing, and emerging application markets in the countries.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Natural Extracts Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Price Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Average Profit Margin Analysis

3.5 Trade Scenario

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Natural Extracts Market Dynamics

3.7.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2.1 Growing demand for natural and eco-friendly ingredients

3.7.2.2 Increasing adoption of Natural Extracts in end-use applications

3.7.2.3 Health benefits associated with natural extracts

3.7.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3.1 Environmental and Sustainability Concerns

3.7.3.2 Availability of Alternatives

3.7.4 Industry Challenges

3.7.5 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.8 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.9 Natural Extracts Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.10 Macroeconomic Analysis - PESTEL



Chapter 4 Natural Extracts Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

4.1.1 Essential Oils

4.1.1.1 Turmeric Oil

4.1.1.2 Ginger Oil

4.1.1.3 Peppermint Oil

4.1.1.4 Patchouli Oil

4.1.1.5 Davana Oil

4.1.1.6 Cedarwood Oil

4.1.1.7 Cornmint Oil

4.1.1.8 Eucalyptus Oil

4.1.1.9 Lemon Oil

4.1.1.10 Lime Oil

4.1.1.11 Orange Oil

4.1.1.12 Vetiver Oil

4.1.1.13 Tea Tree

4.1.2 Oleoresins

4.1.2.1 Paprika

4.1.2.2 Black Pepper

4.1.2.3 Capsicum

4.1.2.4 Turmeric

4.1.2.5 Ginger

4.1.2.6 Garlic

4.1.2.7 Onion

4.1.2.8 Others

4.1.3 Herbal Extracts

4.1.3.1 Capsaicin

4.1.3.2 95% Curcumin

4.1.3.3 Ashwagandha

4.1.3.4 Kale

4.1.4 Natural Colors

4.1.4.1 Paprika

4.1.4.2 Natural yellow

4.1.4.3 Annatto

4.1.4.4 Anthocyanin

4.1.5 Dried Crops

4.1.5.1 Dried Chili Whole

4.1.5.2 Dried Ginger Whole

4.1.5.3 Dried Turmeric Whole



Chapter 5 Natural Extracts Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Value Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

5.2.1 Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.2.2 Food & Beverage

5.2.3 Animal Feed

5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Nutraceuticals

5.2.6 Others



Chapter 6 Natural Extracts Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2017 to 2028



Chapter 7 Global Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.2.1 List of Key Suppliers/ Distributors

7.2.2 List of Key End Users, By Product

7.3 Strategy Framework

7.4 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)



Chapter 8 India Competitive Analysis

8.1 Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2 Vendor Landscape

8.2.1 List of Key Suppliers/ Distributors

8.2.2 List of Key End Users, By Product



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Symrise

PT. Indesso Aroma

Kancor

Synthite Industries Ltd.

VedaOils.com

Vidya Herbs

Plant Lipids

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

India Essential Oils

A.G. Industries

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.

Firmenich SA

Robertet Group

Sami Spices

Falcon

Blue Sky Botanics

doTERRA

Naturex

OmniActive Health Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dikm1