Gentherm’s Battery Performance Solution Wins 2021 German Innovation Award

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, was named a winner of a 2021 German Innovation Award for its innovative and proprietary Cell Connecting Systems with Mechanical Structuring Process (MSP) technology that is part of the company’s Battery Performance Solutions (BPS). The German Innovation Awards honor products and solutions that differentiate themselves through their user centricity and added value when compared to earlier industry solutions.



Gentherm’s Cell Connecting Systems with MSP technology utilizes innovative foil-based connecting boards that replace complex sensor cable harnesses with ultra-flat foil conductors that are thinner and lighter than previous models. This provides for several advantages including reduced manufacturing complexity, and a simplified design process. In addition, this design allows for different metal conductor materials and a modular structure that can be adopted to almost any number of cells. The fully automated production process involves no chemical etching, making for an environmentally friendly product.

The integrated Cell Connecting System with MSP technology provides reliable and continuous flow of temperature and cell voltage information during the charging and discharging process to ensure electric vehicle battery optimal performance and safety.

“We are honored to receive our first German Innovation Award. This respected award is a result of our team’s commitment to innovation and designing world-class technology to address the growing needs of the electric vehicle market,” said Thomas Stocker, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Interiors and Battery Performance Solutions for Gentherm. “According to IHS Markit, by 2030 the number of electric vehicles will grow from about 10 million today to 145 million. Our customers are looking to Gentherm to provide innovative solutions to help solve their electric battery needs.”

Gentherm’s award winning BPS solutions were recognized as a 2019 Automotive News PACE Award winner for the company’s Battery Thermal Management (BTM) system.

The Company was also recently recognized as a winner of the GreenTech Award 2021/22 for its Climate Protection Technologies. Awarded by the German Society for Consumer Studies (DtGV), this honor is given to companies and research institutions whose inventiveness contributes to climate protection or enables adaptions to climate change.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.