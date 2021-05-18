CAULIPOWER Disrupts (again) With Latest Pizza Innovation: The First-Ever Stone-Fired Cauliflower Crust Pizza

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s official: the BEST just got BETTER! CAULIPOWER, the maker of America’s #1 cauliflower crust pizza, is bringing innovation to the freezer aisle yet again, announcing the creation of the first-ever artisanal stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas. With the new stone-fired crust, consumers can have a tasty, crispy, restaurant-style experience straight from their own freezers.



The pizzas have a crispy, artisan thin crust made with real cauliflower as the first ingredient, they’re free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, and are gluten free always. CAULIPOWER, the creator of the cauliflower crust pizza category, is staying true to the mission of delivering delicious pizza taste with a great nutritional profile. Their stone-fired pizzas are lower in calories, fat, and sugar than the category average for the leading pizzas (conventional, better-for-you and cauliflower crust), with 17% less fat, 52% less sugar, and 24% more fiber than the leading conventional pizzas.

“CAULIPOWER’s pizza is America’s favorite, and we just made it even better with a unique stone-fired cauliflower crust. Finally, people can enjoy a healthier version of an artisanal restaurant-quality experience cooked in the comfort of their own kitchen. If a crust doesn’t get crispy, it’s simply not pizza. Ours is made crispy the way only stone-firing can do, with a more flavorful sauce and toppings, and it is still better for you than other leading frozen pizzas on the market,” says Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER Founder and CEO. “My mission is to make America’s favorite comfort foods healthier without sacrificing taste. We did it with pizza, chicken tenders, and our new pasta. Now we’ve made our best cauliflower crust pizza even better.”

Brand New Packaging: CAULIPOWER is using the launch of their stone-fired pizzas to highlight their new packaging, which is the first refresh the brand has done since launching. When CAULIPOWER entered the scene in 2017, the packaging was unlike anything else in the freezer aisle. With a white, clean background and large meme-type letters, the brand became famous for breaking many classic packaging “rules.” The result? The boxes were just as beloved as CAULIPOWER’s actual pizzas, with tens of thousands being shared on social media. The new packaging now highlights the market leading claim of being America’s #1 cauliflower crust pizza and the new stone-fired artisanal crust, which are unique in the US market.

“It was time to give our packaging a bit of a glow up, but as a lifestyle brand, we kept our meme-like puns to continue to make people smile in the freezer aisles,” continued Becker.

CAULIPOWER’s stone-fired pizzas are already available nationwide at retailers across the country including Walmart, Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Albertsons/Safeway, Shoprite, Fresh Thyme, Fresh Direct and thousands of retailers nationwide. They are also online at Amazon.



ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the power of veggies to make healthier, easier versions of the food you crave, that actually TASTE like the food you crave. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S. In addition to cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes baked (never fried) chicken tenders, flavored riced cauliflower cups, cauliflower tortillas, Sweet PotaTOASTS, and NEW cauliflower pasta. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 25,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com.

