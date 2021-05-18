Processa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HANOVER, MD., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical needs, today announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

● May 21, 2021 (On demand presentation for registered participants and available for 1x1 meetings) https://www.oppenheimer.com/events/2021/rare-orphan-disease-summit.aspx

The Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Virtual Video 1x1 Investor Conference

● May 26, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only) https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com .

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop products with existing clinical evidence of efficacy for patients with unmet or underserved medical conditions who need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company uses these criteria for selection to further develop its pipeline programs to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Active clinical pipeline programs include: PCS6422 (metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer), PCS499 (ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica) and PCS12852 (GI motility/gastroparesis). The members of the Processa development team have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and more than 100 FDA meetings throughout their careers. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ProcessaPharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering, which identifies important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information:

Michael Floyd

mfloyd@processapharma.com

301-651-4256

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com