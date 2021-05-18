Sun Country Airlines to Participate in the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (“Sun Country Airlines”) (NASDAQ: SNCY) announced today that Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Ultra-Low-Cost-Carrier panel discussion at the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 25th at 10:20 AM EDT.



A link to the live webcast of the panel discussion can be found on the investor relations section of Sun Country Airlines’ website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

