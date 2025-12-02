Sun Country Airlines to Establish New Base in Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG)

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) will open a new operational base at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Hebron, KY (CVG) in early 2026. This strategic expansion supports the company’s increased cargo operations and future plans for growth of its scheduled passenger service network.

CVG was chosen as it serves as a major Amazon air hub and sorting facility. CVG is one of the fastest-growing cargo airports in the country, and the surrounding region has strong passenger demand which positions Sun Country for seamless future expansion in scheduled service.

This operational base will serve as a primary location where cargo aircraft is stationed and local crews begin and end flight assignments. Sun Country will continue to use shared CVG facilities and will officially open the base on January 31, 2026.

“Growing our footprint beyond Minneapolis-St. Paul has long been a goal for Sun Country, and we are excited to mark this major milestone,” said Jude Bricker, president and chief executive officer, Sun Country. “Amazon and our cargo operation is a critical segment of our differentiated business model and enables our scheduled service seasonal flexibility and growth. We are pleased to open this base, which will support our service and efficiency across our operation. Moreover, this offers new opportunities for advancement for our pilots.”

Sun Country is actively hiring pilots in CVG.

Beyond CVG, the airline is looking at additional base locations in support of its Amazon and scheduled service growth.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically and synergistically deploys shared resources for our passenger service, including scheduled service and charter, and cargo service segments. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia