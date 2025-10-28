Sun Country Airlines Extends Booking Schedule Through Summer 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced the extension of its selling schedule through September 8, 2026. With this extension customers can book nonstop, affordable travel to over 100 destinations through summer of 2026.

In addition to the ever-popular summer destinations of Anchorage, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle, customers can find convenient and affordable flights to more unique destinations like Traverse City, Michigan and Kalispell and Missoula, Montana.

Sun Country is also proud to provide summer service to a number of mountain destinations including Bozeman, Montana; Denver; Salt Lake City; Boise, Idaho; and Asheville, North Carolina. Canadian destinations include Toronto and Vancouver.

Popular coastal destinations – including Charleston, South Carolina and San Diego – will have increased frequencies, providing even more options for customers looking for a seaside escape.

New for 2026, the airline will provide service between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Tulsa, Oklahoma and Tulsa and Cancun beginning May 21, 2026.

“Planning summer travel should be simple, rewarding and stress-free. With nonstop flights and extended dates through 2026, we’re making it easier than ever for travelers to get where they want to go,” said SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Colton Snow.

Through summer 2026, Sun Country Airlines will operate 115 routes serving 100 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country’s onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seats, full-size tray tables, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to our guests’ devices and complimentary beverages including water, coffee, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and we are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.

