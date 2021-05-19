Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 18 May 2021 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 0.77 per share in the form of an ordinary dividend.



Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 27 May 2021. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend from and including 28 May 2021. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date on 31 May 2021. The expected payment date is 7 June 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.