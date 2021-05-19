INVL Technology announces the suspension of the depository change process

English Lithuanian

INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”) informs that on 18 May 2021 applied to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of the Bank of Lithuania (hereinafter – “the Supervisory Authority”) to suspend the consideration of the Company's application for permission to change the Company's depository until provisions of the Company's agreement with the new depository is clarified.

On 29 April 2021, the Company’s General Meeting of Shareholders adopted a decision to change the Company's depository service provider from AB SEB bankas to AB Šiaulių bankas. On the same day, the Company applied to the Supervisory Authority for permission to change the Company’s depository service provider to implement this decision.

However, after receiving information from AB Šiaulių bankas and the Supervisory Authority about the need to clarify some provisions of the draft depository agreement, on 18 May 2021, the Company decided to ask the Supervisory Authority to suspend the consideration of the Company's application until the relevant adjustments of the depository agreement have been made.