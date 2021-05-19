Knowledge AI signs a two-year distribution agreement worth a minimum sales target of USD 6 million in Saudi Arabia

English Swedish

Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that its education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc (“Knowledge AI”) has entered into a distribution agreement for its KAIT software platform with El Ajou Group Trading Company (“El Ajou Group”) in Saudi Arabia. El Ajou Group will be responsible for the distribution of KAIT software in Saudi Arabia and have agreed to a minimum sales target of USD 6 million over the next two years.



“El Ajou Group Trading Company was established in 1958, as the trading arm of the prestigious Abdul Ghani El-Ajou & Sons Holding Trading Co., Ltd. It is among the top 100 companies in the Saudi market, which is the largest market in the Middle East. Therefore, we are very pleased to enter into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with one of the strongest players in the market. It is important to note that Knowledge AI has a SaaS (Software as a Service) business model which generates recurring annual revenue (ARR). On top of pen (hardware) revenue, we will be generating annual software revenue as our typical contract term is three years,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI.

