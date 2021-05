Hilde Merete Hagen, VP Quality & regulatory Affairs in Vistin Pharma ASA, and a primary insider, has on 18th of May 2021 sold 14 182 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at an average price of NOK 24.0 per share.

Following this transaction Hilde Merete Hagen do not hold any shares in Vistin Pharma ASA.





