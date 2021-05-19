Press release, Helsinki, 19 May 2021 at 12 PM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from Australia

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company”) announces having received a purchase order for an NBS 5 system from Australia.

Earlier this week the company told it had been authorized by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to distribute the NBS system in Australia. Nexstim has also previously been granted authorization to sell and market its NBT® system in the Australian market.

The clinical neuroscience company, based in Melbourne, is pleased to integrate NBS and NBT® systems within their practice in addition to a rigorous research program to introduce Nexstim technology in neurosurgery.

Nexstim’s NBS System uses the unique SmartFocus® navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology which enables accurate and precise stimulation of the brain. SmartFocus® nTMS mapping conducted with the NBS system is a non-invasive and accessible way of diagnosing the tumor’s or other lesion’s location. In addition to motor mapping, the NBS System can be used also for locating language eloquent areas when used together with the NexSpeech module.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, says: “We are happy to announce a great start to bringing the NBS system available to the Australian market. Nexstim’s NBS system is a unique mapping tool for neurosurgeons and neurologists, and we are pleased that our cutting-edge technology will now be available for even more patients worldwide.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment