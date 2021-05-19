Wesdome Expands Recently Discovered High Grade Footwall Zone Over 300 Metres Down Plunge, Drilling 41.2 g/t Gold Over 51.1 Metres Core Length

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground exploration drilling results from the new high grade gold discovery in the footwall of the Kiena Deep A Zone at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

On March 23, 2021, Wesdome announced the initial discovery of a new high grade gold zone in the footwall of the A Zone, which has been the focus of our drilling over the past several months. In addition, drilling has been ongoing to extend the A Zone laterally and down plunge.

New High Grade Footwall Zone

To date, the Footwall Zone is defined by new intersections of gold mineralization located within a 50 metre (‘m’) wide corridor adjacent to the footwall of A2 Zone. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz ± visible gold veins that are spatially associated with amphibolite altered komatiite and basaltic komatiite units. In some areas, gold mineralization is also observed in deformed basalt and/or flow breccias present within ultramafic units. Similar to the Kiena Deep A Zone, gold mineralization is deformed by subsequent folding, shearing, and faulting.  

Up to now, only 6 holes passed through the lithologies containing gold mineralization of the Footwall Zone. Given the limited drilling, it is difficult, at this time, to determine an exact number of new lenses forming the corridor of the Footwall Zone. The orientation, dip and geometry of these new lenses are still not known with sufficient certainty to determine the true widths. The Footwall Zone corridor remains open laterally and down plunge. The location of new gold intercepts in recent holes suggest that Footwall Zone extends over 300 m along plunge. The deepest hole returned 41.2 g/t Au (uncapped) over 51.2 m core length (Figures 1 and 2).

Footwall Zone Drilling

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

  • Hole 6760W1: 41.2 g/t Au over 51.2 m core length (25.7 g/t Au capped)
  • Hole 6742W3: 27.7 g/t Au over 12.3 m core length (27.7 g/t Au capped)
  • Hole 6742W10: 16.7 g/t Au over 9.0 m core length (14.9 g/t Au capped)

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are unknown at this time.

Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling

Ongoing drilling also continues to better define and expand the Kiena Deep A Zone predominantly along the lateral extensions of the zone (Figure 3). The high grades intersected will be included in future resource updates as the intercepts are located both inside and outside the December 2020 mineral resource estimate (MRE), which is the foundation on which the current PFS has been established. (See Wesdome press release dated December 15, 2020).

Highlights of the recent A Zone drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

  • Hole 6750: 122.1 g/t Au over 7.5 m core length (26.7 g/t Au capped, 4.7 m true width) A Zone
  • Hole 6742W3: 96.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m core length (47.4 g/t Au capped, 7.1 m true width) A1 Zone
  • Hole 6735: 24.5 g/t Au over 17.3 m core length (21.1 g/t Au capped, 7.0 m true width) A1 Zone

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the recent exploration drilling that not only returned the best ever drill hole intercept at Kiena of 41 g/t Au over 51 metres, but also continues to confirm the presence of a new high grade corridor in the footwall to the A Zone. Initial drilling has already extended the corridor of the Footwall Zone over 300 metres down plunge thus confirming the potential to add new high grade resources at depth. This zone remains open laterally and along plunge.

This new discovery could have major positive impacts on the project, in particular on the next updated mineral resource estimate, the number of ounces per vertical meter, and on global economic characteristics of the project. Additionally, the recent A Zone high grade intercepts inside and outside of the current A Zone resource block model shows the potential to expand the current resource estimate.

We also have a number of other excellent exploration targets to test this year, and have in place an aggressive but focussed program to test these targets, including the B Zone at depth. Additionally, we are also currently ramping up a large surface exploration program, with the aim of unlocking additional value on the Kiena property further to the west and east of the Kiena mine initially, and later, over the entire property.

Finally, the PFS is progressing well, and we expect to have it completed in Q2, with a possible re-start decision shortly thereafter. The pre-production timeframe is less than six months, potentially driving the Kiena Mine into commercial production in Q4 of this year.”

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Chief Geologist – Underground Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines is a 100% Canadian focused Company that has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada.  The Company’s strategy is to build an intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently increasing gold production from the high-grade Eagle River Underground Mine.  Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec.  The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill.  The Company is currently completing a PFS in support of a production restart decision. The Company is in the process of divesting of its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres (“kms”) west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.


Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Core Length (m)Estimated True width (m)Grade (g/t Au)Capped Grade (90 g/t Au)Name Zone
6726154.0169.015.05.310.0610.06A Zone
6733332.4336.94.53.820.3614.86A Zone
674957.167.110.09.021.6218.22A Zone
675060.067.57.54.7122.1426.74A Zone
675159.564.65.14.910.2310.23A Zone
6742W10*231.5243.512.05.620.3216.15A Zone
6733357.9362.64.73.820.4419.83A1 Zone
6735326.8344.117.37.024.5221.07A1 Zone
6739W4404.8408.94.13.014.0614.06A1 Zone
6740W3107.9110.32.41.810.6210.62A1 Zone
6740W6130.8134.63.83.016.0416.04A1 Zone
6742W3227.9235.98.07.196.1047.35A1 Zone
6742W7397.6420.122.55.57.277.27A1 Zone
675081.784.73.01.370.2130.21A1 Zone
6760632.7639.06.34.38.718.71A1 Zone
6760W1612.0618.06.02.94.904.90A1 Zone
6742W3257.9262.95.04.836.7831.82A2 Zone
6742W4172.5175.02.51.810.8710.87A2 Zone
6742W7511.4521.510.15.311.6111.61A2 Zone
6747B101.3102.81.51.530.0630.06A2 Zone
675198.2102.64.41.75.975.97A2 Zone
6760W1653.5659.56.04.43.983.98A2 Zone
6742W3275.6277.72.1NA67.5543.02New Zone
6742W3288.9302.914.0NA7.597.59New Zone
6742W3342.6354.912.3NA27.7127.71New Zone
6742W3374.9382.98.0NA7.417.41New Zone
6742W3387.9390.93.0NA13.6413.64New Zone
6742W7530.5535.04.5NA5.745.74New Zone
6742W7595.0606.211.2NA5.135.13New Zone
6742W10*379.4386.47.0NA5.135.13New Zone
6742W10*414.0423.09.0NA16.6714.90New Zone
6742W10*455.5460.34.8NA25.3425.34New Zone
6742W10*477.0480.83.8NA22.2118.71New Zone
6760W1676.0727.251.2NA41.1925.67New Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending   


Assays

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Core Length (m)Grade (g/t Au)Capped Grade (90 g/t Au)Name Zone
6726154.0155.01.07.167.16A Zone
6726155.0156.01.09.289.28A Zone
6726156.0157.01.04.704.70A Zone
6726157.0158.01.04.414.41A Zone
6726158.0159.01.09.419.41A Zone
6726159.0160.01.09.279.27A Zone
6726160.0161.01.02.952.95A Zone
6726161.0162.01.03.813.81A Zone
6726162.0163.01.04.484.48A Zone
6726163.0164.01.01.671.67A Zone
6726164.0165.01.09.339.33A Zone
6726165.0166.01.02.712.71A Zone
6726166.0167.01.00.640.64A Zone
6726167.0168.01.02.662.66A Zone
6726168.0169.01.078.4078.40A Zone
       
6733332.4333.41.04.554.55A Zone
6733333.4333.90.50.880.88A Zone
6733333.9334.40.52.592.59A Zone
6733334.4334.90.54.454.45A Zone
6733334.9335.40.5139.5090.00A Zone
6733335.4335.90.520.4020.40A Zone
6733335.9336.40.54.314.31A Zone
6733336.4336.90.52.042.04A Zone
       
6733357.9358.91.01.841.84A1 Zone
6733358.9359.91.00.160.16A1 Zone
6733359.9360.91.00.880.88A1 Zone
6733360.9361.91.027.3027.30A1 Zone
6733361.9362.60.794.1090.00A1 Zone
       
6735326.8327.40.69.389.38A1 Zone
6735327.4328.10.785.7085.70A1 Zone
6735328.1329.11.0114.0090.00A1 Zone
6735329.1329.70.6149.5090.00A1 Zone
6735329.7330.40.73.723.72A1 Zone
6735330.4331.10.70.110.11A1 Zone
6735331.1332.11.05.335.33A1 Zone
6735332.1332.80.60.650.65A1 Zone
6735332.8333.60.861.4061.40A1 Zone
6735333.6334.40.816.9016.90A1 Zone
6735334.4335.10.750.0050.00A1 Zone
6735335.1336.11.015.5015.50A1 Zone
6735336.1337.11.00.920.92A1 Zone
6735337.1338.31.24.524.52A1 Zone
6735338.3339.31.02.512.51A1 Zone
6735339.3340.10.89.389.38A1 Zone
6735340.1341.11.02.032.03A1 Zone
6735341.1342.11.05.935.93A1 Zone
6735342.1343.11.06.806.80A1 Zone
6735343.1344.11.01.331.33A1 Zone
       
6739W4404.8405.60.82.242.24A1 Zone
6739W4405.6406.71.124.6024.60A1 Zone
6739W4406.7407.81.19.729.72A1 Zone
6739W4407.8408.91.116.4516.45A1 Zone
       
6740W3107.9109.21.36.446.44A1 Zone
6740W3109.2110.31.115.5515.55A1 Zone
       
6740W6130.8131.81.00.120.12A1 Zone
6740W6131.8132.70.93.873.87A1 Zone
6740W6132.7133.60.963.4063.40A1 Zone
6740W6133.6134.61.00.270.27A1 Zone
       
6742W3227.9228.91.01.781.78A1 Zone
6742W3228.9229.91.01.321.32A1 Zone
6742W3229.9230.91.0106.0090.00A1 Zone
6742W3230.9231.91.08.478.47A1 Zone
6742W3231.9232.91.082.2082.20A1 Zone
6742W3232.9233.91.015.0515.05A1 Zone
6742W3233.9234.91.0291.0090.00A1 Zone
6742W3234.9235.91.0263.0090.00A1 Zone
       
6742W3257.9258.60.73.823.82A2 Zone
6742W3258.6259.50.99.259.25A2 Zone
6742W3259.5260.30.8108.5090.00A2 Zone
6742W3260.3261.10.8102.5090.00A2 Zone
6742W3261.1261.90.83.773.77A2 Zone
6742W3261.9262.91.01.071.06A2 Zone
       
6742W3275.6276.71.10.320.32New Zone
6742W3276.7277.71.0141.5090.00New Zone
       
6742W3288.9289.91.08.098.09New Zone
6742W3289.9290.91.03.653.65New Zone
6742W3290.9291.91.02.362.36New Zone
6742W3291.9292.91.05.985.98New Zone
6742W3292.9293.91.08.078.07New Zone
6742W3293.9294.91.01.071.07New Zone
6742W3294.9295.91.010.1510.15New Zone
6742W3295.9296.91.014.1014.10New Zone
6742W3296.9297.91.04.034.03New Zone
6742W3297.9298.91.03.163.16New Zone
6742W3298.9299.91.013.6513.65New Zone
6742W3299.9300.91.019.4519.45New Zone
6742W3300.9301.91.08.458.45New Zone
6742W3301.9302.91.03.983.98New Zone
       
6742W3342.6343.61.036.3036.30New Zone
6742W3343.6344.91.381.6081.60New Zone
6742W3344.9345.91.023.1023.10New Zone
6742W3345.9346.91.04.654.65New Zone
6742W3346.9347.91.017.3017.30New Zone
6742W3347.9348.91.035.6035.60New Zone
6742W3348.9349.91.082.5082.50New Zone
6742W3349.9350.91.02.632.63New Zone
6742W3350.9351.91.03.613.61New Zone
6742W3351.9352.91.00.310.31New Zone
6742W3352.9353.91.04.114.11New Zone
6742W3353.9354.91.024.7024.70New Zone
       
6742W3374.9375.91.018.6518.65New Zone
6742W3375.9376.91.00.370.37New Zone
6742W3376.9377.91.02.412.41New Zone
6742W3377.9378.91.00.230.23New Zone
6742W3378.9379.91.03.333.33New Zone
6742W3379.9380.91.00.070.07New Zone
6742W3380.9381.91.00.180.18New Zone
6742W3381.9382.91.034.0034.00New Zone
       
6742W3387.9388.91.032.5032.50New Zone
6742W3388.9389.91.02.542.54New Zone
6742W3389.9390.91.05.875.87New Zone
       
6742W4101.3102.20.90.970.97A2 Zone
6742W4102.2102.80.673.7073.70A2 Zone
       
6742W7397.6399.11.56.686.68A1 Zone
6742W7399.1400.61.52.762.76A1 Zone
6742W7400.6402.11.59.149.14A1 Zone
6742W7402.1403.61.514.5514.55A1 Zone
6742W7403.6405.11.52.582.58A1 Zone
6742W7405.1406.61.50.050.05A1 Zone
6742W7406.6408.11.51.861.86A1 Zone
6742W7408.1409.61.50.060.06A1 Zone
6742W7409.6411.11.52.632.63A1 Zone
6742W7411.1412.61.54.054.05A1 Zone
6742W7412.6414.11.529.8029.80A1 Zone
6742W7414.1415.61.52.132.13A1 Zone
6742W7415.6417.11.56.846.84A1 Zone
6742W7417.1418.61.58.038.03A1 Zone
6742W7418.6420.11.517.9017.90A1 Zone
       
6742W7511.4512.30.93.603.60A2 Zone
6742W7512.3513.31.09.839.83A2 Zone
6742W7513.3514.31.02.982.98A2 Zone
6742W7514.3515.31.01.921.92A2 Zone
6742W7515.3516.31.072.6072.60A2 Zone
6742W7516.3517.20.914.3514.35A2 Zone
6742W7517.2518.00.80.090.09A2 Zone
6742W7518.0518.80.80.060.06A2 Zone
6742W7518.8520.01.20.310.31A2 Zone
6742W7520.0521.51.58.848.84A2 Zone
       
6742W7530.5532.01.56.756.75A2 Zone
6742W7532.0533.51.51.281.27A2 Zone
6742W7533.5535.01.59.219.21A2 Zone
       
6742W7595.0596.51.516.8016.80New Zone
6742W7596.5598.01.50.240.24New Zone
6742W7598.0599.51.50.720.72New Zone
6742W7599.5601.01.50.600.60New Zone
6742W7601.0602.11.10.120.12New Zone
6742W7602.1603.21.10.340.34New Zone
6742W7603.2604.21.00.120.12New Zone
6742W7604.2605.21.013.8513.85New Zone
6742W7605.2606.21.015.4015.40New Zone
       
6742W10*231.5232.51.0128.5090.00A Zone
6742W10232.5233.51.00.800.80A Zone
6742W10233.5234.51.02.392.39A Zone
6742W10234.5235.51.00.020.02A Zone
6742W10*235.5236.51.0101.5090.00A Zone
6742W10236.5237.51.01.311.31A Zone
6742W10237.5238.51.00.050.04A Zone
6742W10238.5239.51.00.090.09A Zone
6742W10239.5240.51.00.460.46A Zone
6742W10240.5241.51.01.061.06A Zone
6742W10241.5242.51.04.314.31A Zone
6742W10242.5243.51.03.323.32A Zone
       
6742W10379.4380.41.05.805.80New Zone
6742W10380.4381.41.07.667.66New Zone
6742W10381.4382.41.05.965.96New Zone
6742W10382.4383.41.00.580.58New Zone
6742W10383.4384.41.01.491.49New Zone
6742W10384.4385.51.12.342.34New Zone
6742W10*385.5386.40.913.1513.15New Zone
       
6742W10414.0415.01.09.269.26New Zone
6742W10415.0415.90.91.401.40New Zone
6742W10415.9416.91.05.155.15New Zone
6742W10416.9417.91.00.800.80New Zone
6742W10417.9418.91.03.463.46New Zone
6742W10418.9419.91.05.505.50New Zone
6742W10419.9420.91.07.447.44New Zone
6742W10420.9421.91.02.262.26New Zone
6742W10*421.9423.01.1104.5090.00New Zone
       
6742W10455.5456.20.72.892.89New Zone
6742W10*456.2456.90.732.3032.30New Zone
6742W10456.9457.60.71.591.59New Zone
6742W10457.6458.30.70.950.95New Zone
6742W10*458.3459.31.089.7089.70New Zone
6742W10459.3460.31.05.545.54New Zone
       
6747B101.3102.20.90.970.97A2 Zone
6747B102.2102.80.673.7073.70A2 Zone
       
674957.158.11.0124.0090.00A Zone
674958.159.11.00.210.21A Zone
674959.160.11.00.950.95A Zone
674960.161.11.00.180.18A Zone
674961.162.11.00.790.79A Zone
674962.163.11.05.245.24A Zone
674963.164.11.01.971.97A Zone
674964.165.11.00.660.66A Zone
674965.166.11.00.090.09A Zone
674966.167.11.082.1082.10A Zone
       
675060.061.01.0218.0090.00A Zone
675061.062.01.027.4027.40A Zone
675062.063.01.04.974.97A Zone
675063.064.01.02.572.57A Zone
675064.064.50.51265.0090.00A Zone
675064.565.51.07.217.21A Zone
675065.566.00.56.026.02A Zone
675066.067.51.513.6013.60A Zone
       
675081.782.71.00.480.48A1 Zone
675082.783.71.00.150.15A1 Zone
675083.784.71.0210.0090.00A1 Zone
       
675159.561.01.514.4014.40A Zone
675161.062.51.52.572.57A Zone
675162.564.01.53.603.60A Zone
675164.064.60.635.5035.50A Zone
       
675198.299.10.96.786.78A2 Zone
675199.1100.31.22.012.01A2 Zone
6751100.3101.00.70.080.08A2 Zone
6751101.0101.90.90.120.12A2 Zone
6751101.9102.60.725.1025.10A2 Zone
       
6760632.7633.71.048.8048.80A1 Zone
6760633.7634.71.00.130.13A1 Zone
6760634.7636.01.30.770.77A1 Zone
6760636.0637.01.00.010.01A1 Zone
6760637.0638.01.00.730.73A1 Zone
6760638.0639.01.03.863.86A1 Zone
       
6760W1612.0612.50.526.9026.90A1 Zone
6760W1612.5613.51.01.531.52A1 Zone
6760W1613.5615.01.52.312.31A1 Zone
6760W1615.0615.80.80.540.54A1 Zone
6760W1615.8616.50.71.911.91A1 Zone
6760W1616.5617.30.86.346.34A1 Zone
6760W1617.3618.00.75.875.87A1 Zone
       
6760W1653.5655.01.57.467.46A2 Zone
6760W1655.0655.50.50.830.83A2 Zone
6760W1655.5656.51.02.582.58A2 Zone
6760W1656.5658.01.53.543.54A2 Zone
6760W1658.0659.51.52.932.93A2 Zone
       
6760W1676.0677.01.0114.0090.00New Zone
6760W1677.0678.01.058.1058.10New Zone
6760W1678.0679.01.0111.5090.00New Zone
6760W1679.0680.01.0184.0090.00New Zone
6760W1680.0680.70.7370.0090.00New Zone
6760W1680.7681.40.7244.0090.00New Zone
6760W1681.4682.41.07.397.39New Zone
6760W1682.4683.41.020.6020.60New Zone
6760W1683.4684.41.022.3022.30New Zone
6760W1684.4685.41.036.2036.20New Zone
6760W1685.4686.41.073.5073.50New Zone
6760W1686.4687.41.015.6515.65New Zone
6760W1687.4688.41.014.4514.45New Zone
6760W1688.4689.41.025.5025.50New Zone
6760W1689.4690.41.025.3025.30New Zone
6760W1690.4691.41.030.9030.90New Zone
6760W1691.4692.41.010.5510.55New Zone
6760W1692.4693.41.012.8512.85New Zone
6760W1693.4694.41.07.507.50New Zone
6760W1694.4695.41.08.318.31New Zone
6760W1695.4696.41.05.505.50New Zone
6760W1696.4697.41.02.342.34New Zone
6760W1697.4698.41.015.4015.40New Zone
6760W1698.4699.41.06.636.63New Zone
6760W1699.4700.41.04.964.96New Zone
6760W1700.4701.41.025.3025.30New Zone
6760W1701.4702.41.06.586.58New Zone
6760W1702.4703.41.019.8019.80New Zone
6760W1703.4704.41.07.657.65New Zone
6760W1704.4705.41.017.2517.25New Zone
6760W1705.4706.41.011.4011.40New Zone
6760W1706.4707.41.017.4017.40New Zone
6760W1707.4708.41.021.0021.00New Zone
6760W1708.4709.41.09.689.68New Zone
6760W1709.4710.41.0409.0090.00New Zone
6760W1710.4711.41.06.736.73New Zone
6760W1711.4712.41.019.4019.40New Zone
6760W1712.4713.41.050.1050.10New Zone
6760W1713.4714.41.00.370.37New Zone
6760W1714.4715.41.038.9038.90New Zone
6760W1715.4716.41.00.250.25New Zone
6760W1716.4717.41.00.360.36New Zone
6760W1717.4718.41.00.810.81New Zone
6760W1718.4719.41.030.0030.00New Zone
6760W1719.4720.41.06.446.44New Zone
6760W1720.4721.41.00.370.37New Zone
6760W1721.4722.41.00.530.53New Zone
6760W1722.4723.41.019.6519.65New Zone
6760W1723.4724.41.011.8011.80New Zone
6760W1724.4725.41.00.190.19New Zone
6760W1725.4726.20.815.6015.60New Zone
6760W1726.2727.21.0122.5090.00New Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending   


