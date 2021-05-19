Wesdome Expands Recently Discovered High Grade Footwall Zone Over 300 Metres Down Plunge, Drilling 41.2 g/t Gold Over 51.1 Metres Core Length

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground exploration drilling results from the new high grade gold discovery in the footwall of the Kiena Deep A Zone at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

On March 23, 2021, Wesdome announced the initial discovery of a new high grade gold zone in the footwall of the A Zone, which has been the focus of our drilling over the past several months. In addition, drilling has been ongoing to extend the A Zone laterally and down plunge.

New High Grade Footwall Zone

To date, the Footwall Zone is defined by new intersections of gold mineralization located within a 50 metre (‘m’) wide corridor adjacent to the footwall of A2 Zone. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz ± visible gold veins that are spatially associated with amphibolite altered komatiite and basaltic komatiite units. In some areas, gold mineralization is also observed in deformed basalt and/or flow breccias present within ultramafic units. Similar to the Kiena Deep A Zone, gold mineralization is deformed by subsequent folding, shearing, and faulting.

Up to now, only 6 holes passed through the lithologies containing gold mineralization of the Footwall Zone. Given the limited drilling, it is difficult, at this time, to determine an exact number of new lenses forming the corridor of the Footwall Zone. The orientation, dip and geometry of these new lenses are still not known with sufficient certainty to determine the true widths. The Footwall Zone corridor remains open laterally and down plunge. The location of new gold intercepts in recent holes suggest that Footwall Zone extends over 300 m along plunge. The deepest hole returned 41.2 g/t Au (uncapped) over 51.2 m core length (Figures 1 and 2).

Footwall Zone Drilling

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

Hole 6760W1: 41.2 g/t Au over 51.2 m core length (25.7 g/t Au capped)

Hole 6742W3: 27.7 g/t Au over 12.3 m core length (27.7 g/t Au capped)

Hole 6742W10: 16.7 g/t Au over 9.0 m core length (14.9 g/t Au capped)



All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are unknown at this time.

Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling

Ongoing drilling also continues to better define and expand the Kiena Deep A Zone predominantly along the lateral extensions of the zone (Figure 3). The high grades intersected will be included in future resource updates as the intercepts are located both inside and outside the December 2020 mineral resource estimate (MRE), which is the foundation on which the current PFS has been established. (See Wesdome press release dated December 15, 2020).

Highlights of the recent A Zone drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

Hole 6750: 122.1 g/t Au over 7.5 m core length (26.7 g/t Au capped, 4.7 m true width) A Zone

Hole 6742W3: 96.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m core length (47.4 g/t Au capped, 7.1 m true width) A1 Zone

Hole 6735: 24.5 g/t Au over 17.3 m core length (21.1 g/t Au capped, 7.0 m true width) A1 Zone



All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the recent exploration drilling that not only returned the best ever drill hole intercept at Kiena of 41 g/t Au over 51 metres, but also continues to confirm the presence of a new high grade corridor in the footwall to the A Zone. Initial drilling has already extended the corridor of the Footwall Zone over 300 metres down plunge thus confirming the potential to add new high grade resources at depth. This zone remains open laterally and along plunge.

This new discovery could have major positive impacts on the project, in particular on the next updated mineral resource estimate, the number of ounces per vertical meter, and on global economic characteristics of the project. Additionally, the recent A Zone high grade intercepts inside and outside of the current A Zone resource block model shows the potential to expand the current resource estimate.

We also have a number of other excellent exploration targets to test this year, and have in place an aggressive but focussed program to test these targets, including the B Zone at depth. Additionally, we are also currently ramping up a large surface exploration program, with the aim of unlocking additional value on the Kiena property further to the west and east of the Kiena mine initially, and later, over the entire property.

Finally, the PFS is progressing well, and we expect to have it completed in Q2, with a possible re-start decision shortly thereafter. The pre-production timeframe is less than six months, potentially driving the Kiena Mine into commercial production in Q4 of this year.”

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Chief Geologist – Underground Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines is a 100% Canadian focused Company that has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company’s strategy is to build an intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently increasing gold production from the high-grade Eagle River Underground Mine. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company is currently completing a PFS in support of a production restart decision. The Company is in the process of divesting of its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres (“kms”) west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”

For further information, please contact: Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop President and CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025 duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 220 Bay St, Suite 1200 Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4 Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620 Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.





Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Estimated True width (m) Grade (g/t Au) Capped Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone 6726 154.0 169.0 15.0 5.3 10.06 10.06 A Zone 6733 332.4 336.9 4.5 3.8 20.36 14.86 A Zone 6749 57.1 67.1 10.0 9.0 21.62 18.22 A Zone 6750 60.0 67.5 7.5 4.7 122.14 26.74 A Zone 6751 59.5 64.6 5.1 4.9 10.23 10.23 A Zone 6742W10* 231.5 243.5 12.0 5.6 20.32 16.15 A Zone 6733 357.9 362.6 4.7 3.8 20.44 19.83 A1 Zone 6735 326.8 344.1 17.3 7.0 24.52 21.07 A1 Zone 6739W4 404.8 408.9 4.1 3.0 14.06 14.06 A1 Zone 6740W3 107.9 110.3 2.4 1.8 10.62 10.62 A1 Zone 6740W6 130.8 134.6 3.8 3.0 16.04 16.04 A1 Zone 6742W3 227.9 235.9 8.0 7.1 96.10 47.35 A1 Zone 6742W7 397.6 420.1 22.5 5.5 7.27 7.27 A1 Zone 6750 81.7 84.7 3.0 1.3 70.21 30.21 A1 Zone 6760 632.7 639.0 6.3 4.3 8.71 8.71 A1 Zone 6760W1 612.0 618.0 6.0 2.9 4.90 4.90 A1 Zone 6742W3 257.9 262.9 5.0 4.8 36.78 31.82 A2 Zone 6742W4 172.5 175.0 2.5 1.8 10.87 10.87 A2 Zone 6742W7 511.4 521.5 10.1 5.3 11.61 11.61 A2 Zone 6747B 101.3 102.8 1.5 1.5 30.06 30.06 A2 Zone 6751 98.2 102.6 4.4 1.7 5.97 5.97 A2 Zone 6760W1 653.5 659.5 6.0 4.4 3.98 3.98 A2 Zone 6742W3 275.6 277.7 2.1 NA 67.55 43.02 New Zone 6742W3 288.9 302.9 14.0 NA 7.59 7.59 New Zone 6742W3 342.6 354.9 12.3 NA 27.71 27.71 New Zone 6742W3 374.9 382.9 8.0 NA 7.41 7.41 New Zone 6742W3 387.9 390.9 3.0 NA 13.64 13.64 New Zone 6742W7 530.5 535.0 4.5 NA 5.74 5.74 New Zone 6742W7 595.0 606.2 11.2 NA 5.13 5.13 New Zone 6742W10* 379.4 386.4 7.0 NA 5.13 5.13 New Zone 6742W10* 414.0 423.0 9.0 NA 16.67 14.90 New Zone 6742W10* 455.5 460.3 4.8 NA 25.34 25.34 New Zone 6742W10* 477.0 480.8 3.8 NA 22.21 18.71 New Zone 6760W1 676.0 727.2 51.2 NA 41.19 25.67 New Zone * Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending



Assays

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Capped Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone 6726 154.0 155.0 1.0 7.16 7.16 A Zone 6726 155.0 156.0 1.0 9.28 9.28 A Zone 6726 156.0 157.0 1.0 4.70 4.70 A Zone 6726 157.0 158.0 1.0 4.41 4.41 A Zone 6726 158.0 159.0 1.0 9.41 9.41 A Zone 6726 159.0 160.0 1.0 9.27 9.27 A Zone 6726 160.0 161.0 1.0 2.95 2.95 A Zone 6726 161.0 162.0 1.0 3.81 3.81 A Zone 6726 162.0 163.0 1.0 4.48 4.48 A Zone 6726 163.0 164.0 1.0 1.67 1.67 A Zone 6726 164.0 165.0 1.0 9.33 9.33 A Zone 6726 165.0 166.0 1.0 2.71 2.71 A Zone 6726 166.0 167.0 1.0 0.64 0.64 A Zone 6726 167.0 168.0 1.0 2.66 2.66 A Zone 6726 168.0 169.0 1.0 78.40 78.40 A Zone 6733 332.4 333.4 1.0 4.55 4.55 A Zone 6733 333.4 333.9 0.5 0.88 0.88 A Zone 6733 333.9 334.4 0.5 2.59 2.59 A Zone 6733 334.4 334.9 0.5 4.45 4.45 A Zone 6733 334.9 335.4 0.5 139.50 90.00 A Zone 6733 335.4 335.9 0.5 20.40 20.40 A Zone 6733 335.9 336.4 0.5 4.31 4.31 A Zone 6733 336.4 336.9 0.5 2.04 2.04 A Zone 6733 357.9 358.9 1.0 1.84 1.84 A1 Zone 6733 358.9 359.9 1.0 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone 6733 359.9 360.9 1.0 0.88 0.88 A1 Zone 6733 360.9 361.9 1.0 27.30 27.30 A1 Zone 6733 361.9 362.6 0.7 94.10 90.00 A1 Zone 6735 326.8 327.4 0.6 9.38 9.38 A1 Zone 6735 327.4 328.1 0.7 85.70 85.70 A1 Zone 6735 328.1 329.1 1.0 114.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6735 329.1 329.7 0.6 149.50 90.00 A1 Zone 6735 329.7 330.4 0.7 3.72 3.72 A1 Zone 6735 330.4 331.1 0.7 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone 6735 331.1 332.1 1.0 5.33 5.33 A1 Zone 6735 332.1 332.8 0.6 0.65 0.65 A1 Zone 6735 332.8 333.6 0.8 61.40 61.40 A1 Zone 6735 333.6 334.4 0.8 16.90 16.90 A1 Zone 6735 334.4 335.1 0.7 50.00 50.00 A1 Zone 6735 335.1 336.1 1.0 15.50 15.50 A1 Zone 6735 336.1 337.1 1.0 0.92 0.92 A1 Zone 6735 337.1 338.3 1.2 4.52 4.52 A1 Zone 6735 338.3 339.3 1.0 2.51 2.51 A1 Zone 6735 339.3 340.1 0.8 9.38 9.38 A1 Zone 6735 340.1 341.1 1.0 2.03 2.03 A1 Zone 6735 341.1 342.1 1.0 5.93 5.93 A1 Zone 6735 342.1 343.1 1.0 6.80 6.80 A1 Zone 6735 343.1 344.1 1.0 1.33 1.33 A1 Zone 6739W4 404.8 405.6 0.8 2.24 2.24 A1 Zone 6739W4 405.6 406.7 1.1 24.60 24.60 A1 Zone 6739W4 406.7 407.8 1.1 9.72 9.72 A1 Zone 6739W4 407.8 408.9 1.1 16.45 16.45 A1 Zone 6740W3 107.9 109.2 1.3 6.44 6.44 A1 Zone 6740W3 109.2 110.3 1.1 15.55 15.55 A1 Zone 6740W6 130.8 131.8 1.0 0.12 0.12 A1 Zone 6740W6 131.8 132.7 0.9 3.87 3.87 A1 Zone 6740W6 132.7 133.6 0.9 63.40 63.40 A1 Zone 6740W6 133.6 134.6 1.0 0.27 0.27 A1 Zone 6742W3 227.9 228.9 1.0 1.78 1.78 A1 Zone 6742W3 228.9 229.9 1.0 1.32 1.32 A1 Zone 6742W3 229.9 230.9 1.0 106.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6742W3 230.9 231.9 1.0 8.47 8.47 A1 Zone 6742W3 231.9 232.9 1.0 82.20 82.20 A1 Zone 6742W3 232.9 233.9 1.0 15.05 15.05 A1 Zone 6742W3 233.9 234.9 1.0 291.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6742W3 234.9 235.9 1.0 263.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6742W3 257.9 258.6 0.7 3.82 3.82 A2 Zone 6742W3 258.6 259.5 0.9 9.25 9.25 A2 Zone 6742W3 259.5 260.3 0.8 108.50 90.00 A2 Zone 6742W3 260.3 261.1 0.8 102.50 90.00 A2 Zone 6742W3 261.1 261.9 0.8 3.77 3.77 A2 Zone 6742W3 261.9 262.9 1.0 1.07 1.06 A2 Zone 6742W3 275.6 276.7 1.1 0.32 0.32 New Zone 6742W3 276.7 277.7 1.0 141.50 90.00 New Zone 6742W3 288.9 289.9 1.0 8.09 8.09 New Zone 6742W3 289.9 290.9 1.0 3.65 3.65 New Zone 6742W3 290.9 291.9 1.0 2.36 2.36 New Zone 6742W3 291.9 292.9 1.0 5.98 5.98 New Zone 6742W3 292.9 293.9 1.0 8.07 8.07 New Zone 6742W3 293.9 294.9 1.0 1.07 1.07 New Zone 6742W3 294.9 295.9 1.0 10.15 10.15 New Zone 6742W3 295.9 296.9 1.0 14.10 14.10 New Zone 6742W3 296.9 297.9 1.0 4.03 4.03 New Zone 6742W3 297.9 298.9 1.0 3.16 3.16 New Zone 6742W3 298.9 299.9 1.0 13.65 13.65 New Zone 6742W3 299.9 300.9 1.0 19.45 19.45 New Zone 6742W3 300.9 301.9 1.0 8.45 8.45 New Zone 6742W3 301.9 302.9 1.0 3.98 3.98 New Zone 6742W3 342.6 343.6 1.0 36.30 36.30 New Zone 6742W3 343.6 344.9 1.3 81.60 81.60 New Zone 6742W3 344.9 345.9 1.0 23.10 23.10 New Zone 6742W3 345.9 346.9 1.0 4.65 4.65 New Zone 6742W3 346.9 347.9 1.0 17.30 17.30 New Zone 6742W3 347.9 348.9 1.0 35.60 35.60 New Zone 6742W3 348.9 349.9 1.0 82.50 82.50 New Zone 6742W3 349.9 350.9 1.0 2.63 2.63 New Zone 6742W3 350.9 351.9 1.0 3.61 3.61 New Zone 6742W3 351.9 352.9 1.0 0.31 0.31 New Zone 6742W3 352.9 353.9 1.0 4.11 4.11 New Zone 6742W3 353.9 354.9 1.0 24.70 24.70 New Zone 6742W3 374.9 375.9 1.0 18.65 18.65 New Zone 6742W3 375.9 376.9 1.0 0.37 0.37 New Zone 6742W3 376.9 377.9 1.0 2.41 2.41 New Zone 6742W3 377.9 378.9 1.0 0.23 0.23 New Zone 6742W3 378.9 379.9 1.0 3.33 3.33 New Zone 6742W3 379.9 380.9 1.0 0.07 0.07 New Zone 6742W3 380.9 381.9 1.0 0.18 0.18 New Zone 6742W3 381.9 382.9 1.0 34.00 34.00 New Zone 6742W3 387.9 388.9 1.0 32.50 32.50 New Zone 6742W3 388.9 389.9 1.0 2.54 2.54 New Zone 6742W3 389.9 390.9 1.0 5.87 5.87 New Zone 6742W4 101.3 102.2 0.9 0.97 0.97 A2 Zone 6742W4 102.2 102.8 0.6 73.70 73.70 A2 Zone 6742W7 397.6 399.1 1.5 6.68 6.68 A1 Zone 6742W7 399.1 400.6 1.5 2.76 2.76 A1 Zone 6742W7 400.6 402.1 1.5 9.14 9.14 A1 Zone 6742W7 402.1 403.6 1.5 14.55 14.55 A1 Zone 6742W7 403.6 405.1 1.5 2.58 2.58 A1 Zone 6742W7 405.1 406.6 1.5 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone 6742W7 406.6 408.1 1.5 1.86 1.86 A1 Zone 6742W7 408.1 409.6 1.5 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone 6742W7 409.6 411.1 1.5 2.63 2.63 A1 Zone 6742W7 411.1 412.6 1.5 4.05 4.05 A1 Zone 6742W7 412.6 414.1 1.5 29.80 29.80 A1 Zone 6742W7 414.1 415.6 1.5 2.13 2.13 A1 Zone 6742W7 415.6 417.1 1.5 6.84 6.84 A1 Zone 6742W7 417.1 418.6 1.5 8.03 8.03 A1 Zone 6742W7 418.6 420.1 1.5 17.90 17.90 A1 Zone 6742W7 511.4 512.3 0.9 3.60 3.60 A2 Zone 6742W7 512.3 513.3 1.0 9.83 9.83 A2 Zone 6742W7 513.3 514.3 1.0 2.98 2.98 A2 Zone 6742W7 514.3 515.3 1.0 1.92 1.92 A2 Zone 6742W7 515.3 516.3 1.0 72.60 72.60 A2 Zone 6742W7 516.3 517.2 0.9 14.35 14.35 A2 Zone 6742W7 517.2 518.0 0.8 0.09 0.09 A2 Zone 6742W7 518.0 518.8 0.8 0.06 0.06 A2 Zone 6742W7 518.8 520.0 1.2 0.31 0.31 A2 Zone 6742W7 520.0 521.5 1.5 8.84 8.84 A2 Zone 6742W7 530.5 532.0 1.5 6.75 6.75 A2 Zone 6742W7 532.0 533.5 1.5 1.28 1.27 A2 Zone 6742W7 533.5 535.0 1.5 9.21 9.21 A2 Zone 6742W7 595.0 596.5 1.5 16.80 16.80 New Zone 6742W7 596.5 598.0 1.5 0.24 0.24 New Zone 6742W7 598.0 599.5 1.5 0.72 0.72 New Zone 6742W7 599.5 601.0 1.5 0.60 0.60 New Zone 6742W7 601.0 602.1 1.1 0.12 0.12 New Zone 6742W7 602.1 603.2 1.1 0.34 0.34 New Zone 6742W7 603.2 604.2 1.0 0.12 0.12 New Zone 6742W7 604.2 605.2 1.0 13.85 13.85 New Zone 6742W7 605.2 606.2 1.0 15.40 15.40 New Zone 6742W10* 231.5 232.5 1.0 128.50 90.00 A Zone 6742W10 232.5 233.5 1.0 0.80 0.80 A Zone 6742W10 233.5 234.5 1.0 2.39 2.39 A Zone 6742W10 234.5 235.5 1.0 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6742W10* 235.5 236.5 1.0 101.50 90.00 A Zone 6742W10 236.5 237.5 1.0 1.31 1.31 A Zone 6742W10 237.5 238.5 1.0 0.05 0.04 A Zone 6742W10 238.5 239.5 1.0 0.09 0.09 A Zone 6742W10 239.5 240.5 1.0 0.46 0.46 A Zone 6742W10 240.5 241.5 1.0 1.06 1.06 A Zone 6742W10 241.5 242.5 1.0 4.31 4.31 A Zone 6742W10 242.5 243.5 1.0 3.32 3.32 A Zone 6742W10 379.4 380.4 1.0 5.80 5.80 New Zone 6742W10 380.4 381.4 1.0 7.66 7.66 New Zone 6742W10 381.4 382.4 1.0 5.96 5.96 New Zone 6742W10 382.4 383.4 1.0 0.58 0.58 New Zone 6742W10 383.4 384.4 1.0 1.49 1.49 New Zone 6742W10 384.4 385.5 1.1 2.34 2.34 New Zone 6742W10* 385.5 386.4 0.9 13.15 13.15 New Zone 6742W10 414.0 415.0 1.0 9.26 9.26 New Zone 6742W10 415.0 415.9 0.9 1.40 1.40 New Zone 6742W10 415.9 416.9 1.0 5.15 5.15 New Zone 6742W10 416.9 417.9 1.0 0.80 0.80 New Zone 6742W10 417.9 418.9 1.0 3.46 3.46 New Zone 6742W10 418.9 419.9 1.0 5.50 5.50 New Zone 6742W10 419.9 420.9 1.0 7.44 7.44 New Zone 6742W10 420.9 421.9 1.0 2.26 2.26 New Zone 6742W10* 421.9 423.0 1.1 104.50 90.00 New Zone 6742W10 455.5 456.2 0.7 2.89 2.89 New Zone 6742W10* 456.2 456.9 0.7 32.30 32.30 New Zone 6742W10 456.9 457.6 0.7 1.59 1.59 New Zone 6742W10 457.6 458.3 0.7 0.95 0.95 New Zone 6742W10* 458.3 459.3 1.0 89.70 89.70 New Zone 6742W10 459.3 460.3 1.0 5.54 5.54 New Zone 6747B 101.3 102.2 0.9 0.97 0.97 A2 Zone 6747B 102.2 102.8 0.6 73.70 73.70 A2 Zone 6749 57.1 58.1 1.0 124.00 90.00 A Zone 6749 58.1 59.1 1.0 0.21 0.21 A Zone 6749 59.1 60.1 1.0 0.95 0.95 A Zone 6749 60.1 61.1 1.0 0.18 0.18 A Zone 6749 61.1 62.1 1.0 0.79 0.79 A Zone 6749 62.1 63.1 1.0 5.24 5.24 A Zone 6749 63.1 64.1 1.0 1.97 1.97 A Zone 6749 64.1 65.1 1.0 0.66 0.66 A Zone 6749 65.1 66.1 1.0 0.09 0.09 A Zone 6749 66.1 67.1 1.0 82.10 82.10 A Zone 6750 60.0 61.0 1.0 218.00 90.00 A Zone 6750 61.0 62.0 1.0 27.40 27.40 A Zone 6750 62.0 63.0 1.0 4.97 4.97 A Zone 6750 63.0 64.0 1.0 2.57 2.57 A Zone 6750 64.0 64.5 0.5 1265.00 90.00 A Zone 6750 64.5 65.5 1.0 7.21 7.21 A Zone 6750 65.5 66.0 0.5 6.02 6.02 A Zone 6750 66.0 67.5 1.5 13.60 13.60 A Zone 6750 81.7 82.7 1.0 0.48 0.48 A1 Zone 6750 82.7 83.7 1.0 0.15 0.15 A1 Zone 6750 83.7 84.7 1.0 210.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6751 59.5 61.0 1.5 14.40 14.40 A Zone 6751 61.0 62.5 1.5 2.57 2.57 A Zone 6751 62.5 64.0 1.5 3.60 3.60 A Zone 6751 64.0 64.6 0.6 35.50 35.50 A Zone 6751 98.2 99.1 0.9 6.78 6.78 A2 Zone 6751 99.1 100.3 1.2 2.01 2.01 A2 Zone 6751 100.3 101.0 0.7 0.08 0.08 A2 Zone 6751 101.0 101.9 0.9 0.12 0.12 A2 Zone 6751 101.9 102.6 0.7 25.10 25.10 A2 Zone 6760 632.7 633.7 1.0 48.80 48.80 A1 Zone 6760 633.7 634.7 1.0 0.13 0.13 A1 Zone 6760 634.7 636.0 1.3 0.77 0.77 A1 Zone 6760 636.0 637.0 1.0 0.01 0.01 A1 Zone 6760 637.0 638.0 1.0 0.73 0.73 A1 Zone 6760 638.0 639.0 1.0 3.86 3.86 A1 Zone 6760W1 612.0 612.5 0.5 26.90 26.90 A1 Zone 6760W1 612.5 613.5 1.0 1.53 1.52 A1 Zone 6760W1 613.5 615.0 1.5 2.31 2.31 A1 Zone 6760W1 615.0 615.8 0.8 0.54 0.54 A1 Zone 6760W1 615.8 616.5 0.7 1.91 1.91 A1 Zone 6760W1 616.5 617.3 0.8 6.34 6.34 A1 Zone 6760W1 617.3 618.0 0.7 5.87 5.87 A1 Zone 6760W1 653.5 655.0 1.5 7.46 7.46 A2 Zone 6760W1 655.0 655.5 0.5 0.83 0.83 A2 Zone 6760W1 655.5 656.5 1.0 2.58 2.58 A2 Zone 6760W1 656.5 658.0 1.5 3.54 3.54 A2 Zone 6760W1 658.0 659.5 1.5 2.93 2.93 A2 Zone 6760W1 676.0 677.0 1.0 114.00 90.00 New Zone 6760W1 677.0 678.0 1.0 58.10 58.10 New Zone 6760W1 678.0 679.0 1.0 111.50 90.00 New Zone 6760W1 679.0 680.0 1.0 184.00 90.00 New Zone 6760W1 680.0 680.7 0.7 370.00 90.00 New Zone 6760W1 680.7 681.4 0.7 244.00 90.00 New Zone 6760W1 681.4 682.4 1.0 7.39 7.39 New Zone 6760W1 682.4 683.4 1.0 20.60 20.60 New Zone 6760W1 683.4 684.4 1.0 22.30 22.30 New Zone 6760W1 684.4 685.4 1.0 36.20 36.20 New Zone 6760W1 685.4 686.4 1.0 73.50 73.50 New Zone 6760W1 686.4 687.4 1.0 15.65 15.65 New Zone 6760W1 687.4 688.4 1.0 14.45 14.45 New Zone 6760W1 688.4 689.4 1.0 25.50 25.50 New Zone 6760W1 689.4 690.4 1.0 25.30 25.30 New Zone 6760W1 690.4 691.4 1.0 30.90 30.90 New Zone 6760W1 691.4 692.4 1.0 10.55 10.55 New Zone 6760W1 692.4 693.4 1.0 12.85 12.85 New Zone 6760W1 693.4 694.4 1.0 7.50 7.50 New Zone 6760W1 694.4 695.4 1.0 8.31 8.31 New Zone 6760W1 695.4 696.4 1.0 5.50 5.50 New Zone 6760W1 696.4 697.4 1.0 2.34 2.34 New Zone 6760W1 697.4 698.4 1.0 15.40 15.40 New Zone 6760W1 698.4 699.4 1.0 6.63 6.63 New Zone 6760W1 699.4 700.4 1.0 4.96 4.96 New Zone 6760W1 700.4 701.4 1.0 25.30 25.30 New Zone 6760W1 701.4 702.4 1.0 6.58 6.58 New Zone 6760W1 702.4 703.4 1.0 19.80 19.80 New Zone 6760W1 703.4 704.4 1.0 7.65 7.65 New Zone 6760W1 704.4 705.4 1.0 17.25 17.25 New Zone 6760W1 705.4 706.4 1.0 11.40 11.40 New Zone 6760W1 706.4 707.4 1.0 17.40 17.40 New Zone 6760W1 707.4 708.4 1.0 21.00 21.00 New Zone 6760W1 708.4 709.4 1.0 9.68 9.68 New Zone 6760W1 709.4 710.4 1.0 409.00 90.00 New Zone 6760W1 710.4 711.4 1.0 6.73 6.73 New Zone 6760W1 711.4 712.4 1.0 19.40 19.40 New Zone 6760W1 712.4 713.4 1.0 50.10 50.10 New Zone 6760W1 713.4 714.4 1.0 0.37 0.37 New Zone 6760W1 714.4 715.4 1.0 38.90 38.90 New Zone 6760W1 715.4 716.4 1.0 0.25 0.25 New Zone 6760W1 716.4 717.4 1.0 0.36 0.36 New Zone 6760W1 717.4 718.4 1.0 0.81 0.81 New Zone 6760W1 718.4 719.4 1.0 30.00 30.00 New Zone 6760W1 719.4 720.4 1.0 6.44 6.44 New Zone 6760W1 720.4 721.4 1.0 0.37 0.37 New Zone 6760W1 721.4 722.4 1.0 0.53 0.53 New Zone 6760W1 722.4 723.4 1.0 19.65 19.65 New Zone 6760W1 723.4 724.4 1.0 11.80 11.80 New Zone 6760W1 724.4 725.4 1.0 0.19 0.19 New Zone 6760W1 725.4 726.2 0.8 15.60 15.60 New Zone 6760W1 726.2 727.2 1.0 122.50 90.00 New Zone * Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending



