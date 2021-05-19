Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Tariq Arshad, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer

New Position Created to Deepen Clinical Expertise and Advance Pipeline Therapeutic Programs



CARLSBAD, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and viral diseases, today announced the appointment of Tariq Arshad, MD, MBA to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Arshad brings more than 20 years of biotech and pharmaceutical experience to Qualigen Therapeutics during a dynamic time of growth and implementation of long-range strategy.

“We are delighted to welcome Tariq to Qualigen as our Chief Medical Officer during this exciting time where he will serve in a mission-critical role as we advance our oncology and viral disease pipeline programs,” stated Michael Poirier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Qualigen Therapeutics.

Dr. Arshad is an oncologist with expertise in both early and late stage clinical development at several leading and emergent biopharmaceutical companies, including leadership roles at Becton Dickinson, Sanofi Genzyme, Humanigen, XOMA, Merck, Genentech, and Pfizer. Most recently, Dr. Arshad was Global Head of Medical Affairs and Clinical Research for Becton Dickinson BioSciences in San Jose, California where he led a team of MDs and PhDs driving scientific strategy for a cutting-edge immuno-oncology focused portfolio.

Dr. Arshad commented, “I am thrilled to join a dedicated team with a calling to develop therapeutics for patients with few treatment options. I plan to apply my expertise in immuno-oncology and clinical development to help solve the medical problems that devastate patients who suffer from these conditions.”

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-approved FastPack® System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for 20 years. Our cancer therapeutics pipeline includes QN-247 (formerly referred to as ALAN or AS1411-GNP), RAS-F and STARS™. QN-247 is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects; the nanoparticle coating technology is similar to the core nanoparticle coating technology used in our blood-testing diagnostic products. The foundational aptamer of QN-247, QN-165 (formerly referred to as AS1411), is also a drug candidate for treating COVID-19 and other viral-based infectious diseases; we currently plan that our first clinical trial would be a trial of QN-165 against COVID-19. RAS-F is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules for preventing mutated RAS genes' proteins from binding to their effector proteins; preventing this binding could stop tumor growth, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device candidate for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds.

Because Qualigen's therapeutic candidates are still in the development stage, Qualigen's only products that are currently commercially available are FastPack System diagnostic instruments and test kits, used in physician offices, clinics and small hospitals around the world. The FastPack System menu includes rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests for cancer, men's health, hormone function, and vitamin D status. Qualigen's facility in Carlsbad, California is FDA and ISO Certified and its FastPack product line is sold worldwide by its commercial partner Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC.

For more information on Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit https://www.qualigeninc.com.

