Playbook Media & TVDataNow Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer CTV & OTT Media Buying, Management, and Measurement

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVDataNow , the measurement platform for Connected TV (CTV) and OTT advertising, and Playbook Media , the full-service performance marketing and creative agency, today announced a new strategic partnership to offer brands a new suite of CTV media buying, management, and measurement.



Under the arrangement, the Playbook Media team will offer CTV and OTT media buying and management. At the same time, TVDataNow will provide the measurement and analytics to optimize the performance of video advertising campaigns. The first client under this new arrangement is a Playbook Media client that is a leading residential customer-response energy program, which had been doing Facebook media spend and now wanted to extend their media buying to include CTV and OTT.

The rise in ad-supported streaming services has been heating up. In March 2021, HBO announced that its HBO Max would begin to offer a cheaper, ad-supported tier in June. Additionally, a recent Deloitte report showed that more people are using streaming video services than ever before. The average U.S. customer has four different streaming services subscriptions on average, and around 80% of households having at least one subscription. Further, an eMarketer report estimated that CTV investments in the U.S. grew by 41% year over year in 2020 to more than $9 billion. The same eMarketer report forecasts that growth will accelerate this year as spending reaches $13.41 billion.

“Our clients have been asking us to find scalable, cost effective, and measurable alternatives to traditional digital media and now we’re able to do so in Connected TV with our new partnership with TVDataNow,” said Bryan Karas, CEO and Co-Founder, Playbook Media. “At Playbook, we’ve built a great track record in performance marketing by being able to help clients scale through Facebook and Google. And given the rise in new streaming subscription services, we’re proud to now offer CTV media management, along with the measurement that TVDataNow is providing.”

“Brands want to invest in CTV and they’re looking for the right partners to help them buy, measure, optimize, and scale their CTV budgets. Our partnership with Playbook unlocks the best in breed of buying, measurement, and analytics,” said John Hamilton, CEO and Founder, TVDataNow. “At TVDataNow, we’ve developed and perfected CTV measurement for marketers. By offering a simple, digital first measurement solution, we’re able to help marketers leverage CTV the same way they leverage digital advertising.”

About Playbook Media

A Facebook Marketing Partner, Playbook Media is a full-service performance marketing and creative agency that focuses on early-stage business growth strategy, creative and media buying. Playbook Media helps great companies like Imperfect Foods, OhmConnect, Plae, Grove, Omaze, Guthy Renker, and Deserve, build great brands, and sell great products.

Founded in 2017, Playbook Media is led by its founder and CEO Bryan Karas, a former Facebook executive. Playbook Media is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by private investors. For more information, visit Playbook.Media or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter .

About TVDataNow

TVDataNow is a measurement platform for Connected TV (CTV) and OTT advertising. TVDataNow enables digital-first marketers to launch, test, measure, optimize, and scale CTV and OTT advertising.

Founded in 2020, TVDataNow is led by its founder and CEO John Hamilton, a former LiveRamp and McKinsey executive. TVDataNow is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by private investors. For more information, visit www.tvdatanow.co or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter .

