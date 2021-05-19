Bravo Capital Names Ernest Benjamin, Jr. as Chief Credit Officer and FHA Chief Underwriter

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Capital, a national direct HUD lender, named Ernest Benjamin, Jr. as Chief Credit Officer and FHA Chief Underwriter. Mr. Benjamin joins Bravo Capital to lead the company’s HUD financing underwriting and credit approval departments. Mr. Benjamin’s extensive nationwide HUD financing experience will be an asset to Bravo.



Mr. Benjamin joins Bravo with over 20 years of underwriting experience building the financing groups at some of the most prominent financing firms in the U.S. Throughout his career, Mr. Benjamin has been known for his leadership and ability to deliver the highest quality underwriting with the speed institutional clients demand. He is a respected voice in the HUD financing industry, and serves as a board member of the Healthcare Mortgagee Advisory Council. Professionally, Mr. Benjamin was a Chief Underwriter and Senior Vice President with Walker & Dunlop where he was previously responsible for managing the underwriting and due diligence process for FHA/HUD insured multifamily and healthcare loans. While there, he helped establish the foundation for the FHA/HUD platform which has since grown into an industry leader.

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Benjamin was a consultant with Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage and a Risk Officer/Underwriter with Wachovia Multifamily Capital, Inc. where he worked primarily as an FHA Underwriter. Over the course of his career, Mr. Benjamin has successfully underwritten and closed upwards of $750 million in FHA/HUD insured loans.

Mr. Benjamin, a graduate of the College of William and Mary and more recently Harvard Business School’s Real Estate Management executive education program, will be based in the Washington, D.C. metro area. In his role as Chief Credit Officer and FHA Chief Underwriter, Mr. Benjamin will work with Bravo’s Founder and CEO, Aaron Krawitz, to execute HUD financings in a first-class manner that aligns with HUD’s mission and that consistently strives to exceed HUD standards.

“Joining Bravo – a national HUD lender focused on certainty of execution, institutional grade quality, transparency and responsiveness – is a great opportunity and I look forward to further enhancing Bravo’s underwriting and credit operations,” said Benjamin. “Bravo also provides an opportunity to broaden the scope and reach of capital to historically underserved communities. Thanks to the foundation built by Aaron and his team, Bravo is positioned for tremendous growth over the coming years.”

“Quality underwriting and certainty of execution is our focus, and Ernest is renowned in the industry for both,” said Krawitz. “In addition, Ernest’s integrity and leadership are unparalleled.”

About Bravo Capital

Bravo Capital is a direct HUD lender, which finances projects across the United States. Bravo leadership has overseen in excess of $3 billion in HUD financings last year. To learn more, visit https://bravocapital.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Roseman

Bravo Capital

jr@bravocapital.com

Source: Bravo Capital

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/100a65bb-10cd-4e7c-89cb-9890d88a2af2