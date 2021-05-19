New Survey: 70% of Companies Believe Proof of Vaccination from Employees to be Required in Near Future

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As vaccination rollouts expand and lockdowns are expected to ease in the coming months, companies looking at post-COVID recovery plans are engaged in discussions about employee vaccination requirements.



More than two-thirds of Canadian hiring decision-makers (70%) believe proof of vaccination against COVID-19 (such as a vaccine ID or vaccine passport) will be required in the near future for employees returning to the workplace, according to a new survey by The Harris Poll, commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.

Additionally, more than three-quarters (81%) of hiring decision-makers believe companies can only truly return to normal (i.e., not limited to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic) once more people in Canada are vaccinated.

The survey also found 59% believe employees would be more likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine if companies provided incentives to do so.

Although most companies believe proof of vaccination will be required to return to work and company incentives would be effective, 63% do not believe it is a company’s responsibility to ensure employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Companies and governments need to make decisions and communicate the requirements regarding vaccination expectations of those in the workplace sooner rather than later, Express CEO Bill Stoller said.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, and it is great to see companies planning to ramp up hiring and return employees to work,” he said. “But in order for this to happen smoothly, decisions about what post-COVID workplaces will require to return to normal need to be made and clear communication about what will be expected of employees should happen as soon as possible.”

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, 2020, among 506 Canadian hiring decision-makers (defined as adults ages 18+ in Canada who are employed full-time or self-employed, work at companies with more than one employee, and have full/significant involvement in hiring decisions at their company). Data was weighted where necessary by company size to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population.

