Pantheon Names 2021 Lightning Awards Winners and Honorees

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pantheon , the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers, and marketers, announced its first annual Lightning Award winners. The awards recognize the world’s best WebOps leaders for creating web experiences that drive meaningful results.



“These awards highlight how our customers and agency partners are embracing WebOps to drive web and design strategies that achieve extraordinary progress toward their company’s mission,” said Pantheon Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Josh Koenig. “From fighting racism and supporting the homeless to empowering content editors and creating novel digital experiences, these winners are driving deep, positive change.”

The award selection committee included open web and industry experts, Pantheon executives, and members of Pantheon Heroes, the Pantheon customer advocacy program. WebOps teams within organizations of all types and sizes located across the globe, including the United States, Philippines, Argentina, Canada, France, and the U.K., submitted nominations. Winners were selected for each of the five award categories and one was named 2021 WebOps Team of the Year:

2021 WebOps Team of the Year and The Trailblazer Award:

Covenant House by Kanopi Studios

For operational agility and transformative response in the face of COVID to accelerate fundraising for homeless communities. The team improved the online donation experience to increase the number of new users and transactions, and exceed their giving goals for 2020.

Honorable Mention: Kenmore Cares - Pandemic Response by COLAB

The Impact Award:

New Relic Website by New Relic

For leading a complex multi-platform open web migration while successfully delivering three high-visibility, system-wide product launches. Automated tools, clear processes, relentless customer focus, and real-time collaboration with business stakeholders enabled a large team of 20 designers, developers, engineers, content editors, and project managers across four different time zones to successfully deploy five major project milestones.

Honorable Mention: Golden Globes Website by Pastilla Inc.

The Mover & Shaker Award :

Pimento Relief Services by Clockwork

For best application of WebOps capabilities to securely activate and scale a social movement. This dynamic and expandable information hub and social network organizes and activates coalitions for social, and political liberation of all Black people. It connects organizations and individuals actively combating racism, and rapidly responds to the needs of Black business owners and community leaders.

Honorable Mention: The COVID-19 Corporate Memory Project: Capturing History in Real-Time by Mediacurrent

The Innovation Award:

Provus by Promet Source

For creating an innovative user experience enabling content editors to quickly and easily customize, iterate and deploy websites on-brand and at scale for large, multisite networks. The team successfully rolled out 53 websites for Orange County, CA, completing two to three sites every six weeks.

Honorable Mention: Travel Nevada Website by Noble Studios

The Community Advocate Award:

Anna Mykhailova of Kalamuna

For consistent passion and dedication to the open web community demonstrated through her volunteerism and WebOps leadership. Anna’s mission includes developer education, Drupal training, contributing to documentation, WebOps workflows, and user testing software and patches.

Honorable Mention: AmyJune Hineline of Kanopi Studios

To learn more about the awards, please visit: https://pantheon.io/pantheon-lightning-awards-2021

About Pantheon

Pantheon WebOps Platform powers the open web, running more than 300,000 sites in the cloud for customers including Google, MGM, Stitch Fix, and DocuSign. Every day, thousands of developers and marketers create, iterate, and scale WordPress and Drupal sites to reach billions of people globally. Pantheon’s multitenant, container-based platform enables organizations to manage all of their websites from a single dashboard. Organizations including Clorox and the United Nations drive results through accelerated development and real-time publishing using Pantheon’s collaborative workflows.