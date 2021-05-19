2Checkout’s Monetization Platform Finalist in the 2021 CODiE Awards

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that it has been named a finalist for the 2021 SIIA CODiE Awards in two categories: Best Payment Solution, and Best Subscription Billing Solution. 2Checkout has been competing in the prestigious CODiE Awards for ten years in a row, earning judges and peers’ recognition for best-in-class solutions in several categories.



Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform was honored as one of 153 finalists across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

“The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout an historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODIEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well-deserved recognition,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

2Checkout competed in the 2021 CODiE competition with its Avangate Monetization Platform, earning judges’ praises around the breath and depth of product features and functionalities specific to each category, as well as localization options, integration capabilities and solution flexibility that bring tremendous value to merchants selling product and services at a global level.

“We are thrilled to be once again a finalist in the SIIA CODiE awards,” said Oana Trif, Director of Product, Global eCommerce & Digital Business at Verifone. “Digital commerce has accelerated its growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are here to support our merchants to navigate these trying times with integrated solutions that allow them to adapt swiftly to market needs, improve customer experience and optimize internal operations at the same time.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration June 22, 2021.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

For more information, visit siia.net

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

2Checkout (now Verifone) is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In August 2020, leading global payments solution provider Verifone acquired 2Checkout, further solidifying its commitment to providing seamless and frictionless experiences to customers globally through innovative and next-generation hardware and cloud services. 2Checkout will become Verifone, and the unified company will enable omnichannel commerce wherever and whenever clients shop.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com .

