Regarding the approval of the candidates for the members of the Supervisory Board

On 19 May 2021, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania approving the candidatures of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company.

On 29 April 2021, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company approved the establishment of the Supervisory Board of the Company, the designated members of which are Raimondas Rajeckas, Audrius Matikiūnas and Eglė Surplienė.

The members of the Supervisory Board will be able to take up their duties after the amended Articles of Association of the Company are entered in the Register of Legal Entities of State Enterprise Centre of Registers and the amendments thereto are approved by the Bank of Lithuania.