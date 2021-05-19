Pax8 Appoints Microsoft Executive David Willis to Board of Directors

DENVER, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it has named David Willis, a 28-year Microsoft executive, to the Pax8 Board of Directors.



“We are thrilled to welcome David to the Pax8 Board of Directors,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “His breadth of knowledge and expertise will be highly regarded and valuable to the company’s growth as Pax8 continues to drive cloud transformation across global markets.”

Willis joined Microsoft in 1992 and has held a variety of senior sales and marketing leadership positions. Willis most recently served as the Corporate Vice President for Microsoft’s US One Commercial Partner (OCP) group. Previously, Willis was Corporate Vice President for the US Small and Mid-Market Solutions and Partners group (US SMS&P). In this role, he was responsible for a large team of sales, marketing, and partner management professionals serving Microsoft's business customers and vast Partner community. Willis also held the positions of Vice President of US Dynamics and Vice President of the US East Region for US SMS&P after moving to the US from the Canadian subsidiary.

During his career at Microsoft, Willis built a strategic, differentiated, and high-impact Microsoft partner ecosystem to help businesses digitally transform. The work he did enabled businesses across the world to deliver high-value cloud-based solutions.

“I am truly energized by the opportunity to join the Pax8 Board of Directors to continue driving digital transformation in the global channel ecosystem,” said Willis. “As a born-in-the-cloud Indirect technology provider, Pax8 is in a unique position to help technology providers transform their business and unlock incredible potential for customers worldwide. I look forward to helping Pax8 continue on their tremendous growth journey to achieve breakthrough performance.”

