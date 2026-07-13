Pax8 Research Finds Small Businesses All-in on AI with 2 in 3 Projecting Stronger Competitive Composure

DENVER, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today released its Q2 2026 Pax8 SMB AI Pulse Report, a quarterly survey tracking technology and adoption, investment and sentiment trends among U.S. small business leaders. The findings reveal AI is separating the winners from the rest: two-thirds of SMBs currently using AI look fundamentally different from those that are not in their confidence, competitive posture and approach to growth. Nearly one in three AI-using SMBs, however, find themselves stuck in experimentation, unable to advance from testing to deployment.

“AI is leveling the playing field for small businesses. Our data found the SMBs pulling ahead share three things: aligned leadership, governance, and the expertise to turn experimentation into results,” said Scott Chasin, Pax8 CEO. “Most SMBs can't build that alone. That's the role of a managed intelligence provider (MIP): a technology partner who deploys AI, governs it, and keeps it running securely alongside their people. With an MIP they trust, a small business turns AI into a real, competitive advantage.”

Small Businesses Using AI Notably Diverge from Those That Are Not

The new Pulse Report finds that 61% of SMBs are actively using AI (consistent with the 62% reported in the Q1 2026 Pulse), while another 29% are still experimenting. Beneath the stable headline number, however, the picture is shifting. Across every measure the survey tracked, businesses using AI diverge from those that are not:

Nearly three times as many AI users say they are ahead of competitors on technology: 31%, compared with 12% of non-users

31%, compared with 12% of non-users AI users are significantly more confident in business growth : 65% are very or extremely confident, versus 56% of non-users

: 65% are very or extremely confident, versus 56% of non-users More than twice as many AI users increased technology spending over the past year : 53%, compared with 24% of non-users

: 53%, compared with 24% of non-users AI users are twice as likely to describe their approach to technology as proactive: 65%, compared with 33% of non-users





These differences reflect correlation, not causation; businesses that use AI tend to share other characteristics, including stronger leadership alignment and higher investment overall. But the pattern holds consistently across every measure in the survey. At the same time, 59% of SMBs - and 71% of AI users specifically - agree that AI gives small businesses the ability to compete with much larger companies. This finding underscores why the stakes of getting it right are so high.

The Stuck Middle: Experimentation Without Deployment

One of the most significant shifts between Q1 and Q2 2026 is what happened to the businesses that were watching AI from the sidelines. The share of SMBs saying they are "interested but have not started" on AI collapsed from 9% to 1.5% in a single quarter - an 83% drop. Many appear to have moved into experimentation, with the share growing from 25% to 28.9%, but they have not moved further.



For SMBs stuck in experimentation, the data points to three primary barriers:

Lack of internal expertise: 28%

28% Cost or unclear return on investment: 24%

24% Security or privacy concerns: 21%





Only 11% of experimenters have a documented AI policy in place, and just 68% report that leadership is fully or mostly aligned on AI's role – that is compared with 91% of businesses actively using AI. Indecision has essentially disappeared. The question now is whether businesses that moved into testing can procure the support to move forward.

Economic Pressure Is Constraining Investment, Not Killing Innovation

SMBs were asked how the current economic environment has affected their technology plans. Thirteen percent have slowed or paused technology investment; 6% have reduced spending outright. The share of SMBs reporting an increase in technology spending fell from 48.5% in Q1 2026 to 42% in Q2 2026, and overall tech spending holding or increasing dropped from 97% to 89%.



Yet conviction in AI's importance remains steady. Among businesses that slowed or reduced technology investment, 49% still agree that without AI, their business will not remain competitive within three years. For many SMBs, the data suggests the issue is not a loss of faith; it is a lack of capacity to act.

What Separates the Businesses Moving Forward

Pax8’s latest research findings also indicate that two factors consistently separate businesses that have moved into active AI deployment from those that have stalled: leadership alignment and governance.



The leadership alignment data forms a clear staircase: among businesses actively using AI, 91% report that leadership is fully or mostly aligned on AI's role - dropping to 68% among experimenters and 32% among non-users.



Governance follows a similar pattern: about two-thirds of AI users have either a documented policy or informal guidelines. Among experimenters, only 34% have reached that point, and 36% are still working on one. Overall, 61% of SMBs are actively using AI, while only 23% have a documented policy in place.

"The businesses getting the most from AI are the ones with the strongest support, not necessarily those with the biggest budgets,” said Chance Weaver, Vice President of AI Adoption at Pax8. “Because of gaps in expertise, governance, and internal alignment, almost one in three small businesses is stuck in experimentation right now. That's not a technology problem; that's exactly what a trusted technology partner is built to solve. The MSPs who step into that role, who move from managing technology to delivering Managed Intelligence, are the ones who will define what this industry looks like in the coming years."

To download the full Q2 2026 Pax8 SMB AI Pulse Report, visit: www.pax8.com/en-us/reports/.

The Pax8 SMB AI Pulse Report is a quarterly survey tracking technology adoption, investment, and sentiment among U.S. small business leaders. The Q2 2026 survey was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of Pax8 and fielded to 402 U.S. small business leaders involved in technology decisions within companies employing 5–499 employees across a range of industries and geographic regions. The margin of error at 95% confidence is ±4.9 percentage points for the total sample. Subgroup results should be interpreted as directional. Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding; multi-select questions may exceed 100% by design.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the leading global Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), connecting IT service providers, technology companies and end customers on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage AI and cloud solutions. Over 47,000 global IT professionals and more than 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights that help small teams stay productive, protected and prepared for the intelligence layer of the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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Media Contact:

David Stephan

PR Manager

dstephan@pax8.com