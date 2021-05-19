AMD Announces $4 Billion Share Repurchase Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program. Under this program, the company intends to repurchase up to $4 billion of outstanding AMD common stock. AMD expects to fund repurchases through cash generated from operations which have been strengthened by the company’s strong operational results.



“Today’s announcement reflects our confidence in AMD’s business and the successful execution of our multi-year growth strategy,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “Our strong financial results and growing cash generation enable us to invest in the business and begin returning capital to our shareholders.”

Under this program, which is designed to return value to AMD stockholders, offset dilution from stock issuances, and reduce share count over time, the company will repurchase stock in the open market. This repurchase program has no termination date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

