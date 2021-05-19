BigCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.



President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brent Bellm and Chief Financial Officer Robert Alvarez will present and host virtual meetings with institutional investors at the following events:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conferences on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time (3:25 p.m. Central Time)





Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time (12:25 p.m. Central Time)





Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10 at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time (11:40 a.m. Central Time)



Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com . Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

