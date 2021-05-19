Angi to Participate in JP Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

DENVER, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) will attend the JP Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021. Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Executive Officer of Angi Inc., will participate in a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET. A live audiocast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc21/sessions/37941-angi/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true .



The video replay will be open to the public at https://ir.angi.com/presentations and https://ir.iac.com/index.php/events-and-presentations .



About Angi Inc.

Angi is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 250,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey. Angi is an operating business of Angi Inc., formerly ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).





Contacts:

IAC/Angi Inc. Investor Relations

Mark Schneider

(212) 314-7400

Angi Inc. Corporate Communications

Mallory Micetich

(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications

Valerie Combs

(212) 314-7361