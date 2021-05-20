Dutch English French

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 20 May 2021, 08:30 CEST - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total May 11, 2021 2.94% 0.15% 3.09% May 12, 2021 3.05% 0.15% 3.20% May 14, 2021 2.99%

0.15% 3.15%



The latest notification, dated May 17, 2021, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)

Date on which the threshold is crossed: May 14 , 2021

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

