Participation notifications by Citigroup Inc.

Brussels, January 28, 2026, 17:45 CET 

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Citigroup Inc. recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%.  
Here is a summary of the notifications: 

Date on which the threshold is crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 
January 19, 2026 0.56% 2.51 3.06% 
January 22, 2026 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 

The latest notification, dated January 27, 2026, contains the following information: 

  • Reason for the notification:  
    • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights 
    • Downward crossing of the lowest threshold 
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person 
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: January 22, 2026 
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards 
  • Denominator: 105,876,416  
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Citigroup Inc., 1209 North Orange Street in Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA 

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website. 

  
