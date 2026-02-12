Participation notifications by The Goldman Sachs Group

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, February 12, 2026, 17:45 CET

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc was already above the 5% threshold since June 2025, with a total of 5.54%, of which 5.51% equivalent financial instruments.

Here is a summary of the notifications:

Date on which the threshold is crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total June 19, 2025 0.03% 5.51% 5.54% January 28, 2026 0.19% 7.45% 7.63% January 29, 2026 0.05% 7.56% 7.62% January 30, 2026 0.15% 8.01% 8.16%

The latest notification, dated February 5, 2026, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: January 30, 2026

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Additional information: "Call Warrants", "Swaps", "Call Option" and "Put Option" mentioned in section B are held by the corresponding entities where Goldman Sachs has a long exposure

Persons subject to the notification requirement: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, Corporation Truse Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmimgton, DE 19801, USA Goldman Sachs International, Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London, EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom



Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d’Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96

Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65

Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66

investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59

Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47

media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of circa 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.

Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments