Outlook on the Milk Protein Concentrate Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Milk protein concentrate (MPC) is a milk extract that contains high concentration of encapsulated bioavailable calcium. It is a rich source of protein and thus finds its major application in the food & beverages industry. For instance, it is major used in the preparation of packaged dairy products, protein supplements, infant formula, and functional food. Asian countries are major producers and exporters of milk protein concentrate and cream. For example, China and Japan are the leading exporters as well as manufacturers of milk protein concentrate, followed by India and Australia.



Protein is a key macronutrient, which functions as the building block for bones, skin, muscles, and blood. The human body requires protein to synthesize hormones and enzymes. Presently, protein supplements are used on a large scale, due to rise in health consciousness among people and increase in concerns pertaining to obesity. This, in turn, has shifting the focus of consumers toward nutritional and healthy diets, thereby increasing their protein consumption to get extra nutrients from protein supplements prepared using milk protein. Rapid urbanization and rise in number of middle-class families have led to changes in lifestyle of consumers. The middle-income groups are more affluent and can spend on nutritional needs of their children. This is likely to increase the adoption of infant formula globally, which is likely to drive the market for milk protein concentrate, which is one of the major ingredients of infant formula.



The global milk protein concentrate market is segmented into application, concentration, and region. The applications covered in the study include packaged products, nutritional products, infant formula, and others (ice cream and desserts). Depending on concentration, the market is categorized into low, medium and high. Regionally, the milk protein concentrate market has been studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



Major players in the milk protein industry have relied on strategies such as innovation and business expansion to stay relevant in the global market. The key players in the milk protein concentrate industry include Kerry Group Plc, Arla Foods Amba, Fitsa Group, Lactalis Corporation, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Dana Dairy Group, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., and Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited.



