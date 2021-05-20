Certara to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference and Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that William Feehery, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Schemick, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 1st at 11:40 a.m. ET

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Friday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for 90 days thereafter.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Deuchler

Gilmartin Group

ir@certara.com

Media Contact:

Ariane Lovell

Finn Partners

ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com