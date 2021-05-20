Finnish English

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions - Asklöv 20 May 2021 3.15 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kristoffer Asklöv

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210520105055_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,595 Unit price: 7.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 7.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 6,895 Volume weighted average price: 7.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 65 Unit price: 7.34 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 7.3 EUR

(3): Volume: 2 Unit price: 7.32 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.32 EUR

(5): Volume: 683 Unit price: 7.34 EUR

(6): Volume: 545 Unit price: 7.3 EUR

(7): Volume: 710 Unit price: 7.32 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 3,105 Volume weighted average price: 7.31487 EUR

Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.