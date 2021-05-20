ScyllaDB Announces Scylla Enterprise 2021 NoSQL Database

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB today unveiled Scylla Enterprise 2021, the latest major release of ScyllaDB’s premium NoSQL database, offering the most stable codebase for production workloads at scale. Scylla Enterprise builds on the proven features and capabilities of Scylla Open Source and provides greater reliability from additional vigorous testing, as well as a set of unique enterprise-only features. Additions to Scylla Enterprise 2021 since its last major release include enhancements to its Amazon DynamoDB compatibility, faster searches on index lookups and many other improvements to performance, disk space management and security.



Scylla Enterprise is increasingly recognized as the trusted NoSQL database for delivering high throughput, predictable low-latency performance and a lower total cost of ownership. API-compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, Scylla Enterprise scales up to any number of cores, offers multi-petabyte capacity with nodes as large as 60TB and reduces administrative overhead through its self-tuning operations.

“This year we embarked on our Project Circe, a one-year effort to make advancements across several important aspects of Scylla,” said Dor Laor, CEO and co-founder, ScyllaDB. “Scylla Enterprise 2021 includes many improvements that make Scylla an even more monstrous database.”

New Features and Capabilities in Scylla Enterprise 2021

Enhancements to Alternator, Scylla’s DynamoDB API

Project Alternator is a DynamoDB-compatible API that enables frictionless migration to Scylla. Scylla allows teams to lift and shift DynamoDB workloads to the environment of their choice: on-premises—including AWS Outposts —any cloud platform, open source Docker or Kubernetes or Scylla Cloud , the company’s fully managed database-as-a-service.

The latest release of Scylla Enterprise improves compatibility with DynamoDB APIs, with support for additional request parameters, a new load balancer to evenly distribute requests across the cluster, new security options and more.

By pivoting to Scylla, DynamoDB users significantly reduce their total cost of ownership, experience lower and more consistent latencies to meet even strict SLAs, and bypass DynamoDB’s restrictions on object size, partition size and capacity.

Optimizations to compaction strategies

NoSQL databases commonly require devoting up to half of available storage to compaction. To address this infrastructure inefficiency, Scylla continues to refine its compaction strategies.

Following the introduction of Incremental Compaction Strategy (ICS) in Scylla Enterprise 2019, Scylla Enterprise 2021 adds Space Amplification Goal (SAG), a new property users can set to balance between space amplification and write amplification. Intended for Scylla users with overwrite-intensive workloads, this new feature triggers compaction to deduplicate data whenever SSTables on disk have crossed the limits of the user-configured space amplification goal.

Faster, more efficient index lookups

Scylla Enterprise 2021 introduces a binary search solution that vastly increases the speed and efficiency of promoted index lookups in SSTables. The binary search dramatically improves such searches, making them 12X faster while reducing CPU utilization to only 1/10th and disk I/O to 1/20th of the prior levels.

New deployment options

Scylla is now easier to deploy than ever, with new options that include all-in-one binary downloads, a unified installer and a Google Cloud Platform deployable package.

For more information on Scylla Enterprise 2021, please visit https://www.scylladb.com/product/scylla-enterprise/

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. It embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X. Comcast, Discord, Grab, Medium, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Investing.com, Zillow and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures and more. For more information: ScyllaDB.com.

