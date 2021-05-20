Global Food Irradiation Market is estimated to account for US$ 298.1 Mn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food irradiation is a technology that helps improve the safety and extend the shelf life of foods, reducing or eliminating insects and microorganisms. Irradiation is a process of exposing food to ionizing radiation, such as X-rays, electron beams, and gamma rays, to disinfect, sterilize, and preserve food and food packaging. Like canning fruits and veggies and pasteurizing milk, irradiation can make food safer for the consumer. Irradiation helps reduce food spoilage by bacteria, insects, and parasites.

Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed that irradiated foods are safe. Food irradiation controls food spoilage and eliminates foodborne pathogens, thus, the demand for this technology is increasing in the market.

The global food irradiation products market is estimated to account for US$ 298.1 Mn, in terms of value by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9%.

Market Drivers:

1. Increasing prevalence of foodborne diseases and outbreaks is expected to augment the global food irradiation market growth over the forecast period.

According to CDC, each year, around 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die from foodborne diseases in the United States. Moreover, according to WHO, each year worldwide, unsafe food causes 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 420000 deaths.

2. Increasing demand for food irradiation due to increasing consumer acceptance is also expected to drive the global food irradiation market growth.

The FDA has approved irradiation of fresh fruits and vegetables as a phytosanitary treatment. Irradiation is safe, effective, and helps reduce spoilage of fruits and vegetables. Thus, consumer prefer food irradiation.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2173



Market Opportunities:

1. Increasing concerns among people over food safety and increasing demand for raw food products such as spinach or lettuce is expected to provide ample opportunities for players in the global food irradiation market.

The restaurant industry is booming rapidly as the younger generation of the world prefers international cuisines such as spring rolls, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, etc., where lettuce is an integral part.

2. Increasing demand for meat and poultry products is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Use of X-ray radiation technology offers long shelf life to foods such as poultry, meat, and spices. X-ray radiation eliminates microorganisms such as insects and bacteria from the food to reduce food spoilage.

Market Trends:

1. Emerging trend of including vegetables and fruits in diet is expected to propel the demand for irradiation to ensure the quality and safety of these food products.

For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved irradiation for the following foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, crustaceans, beef and pork, poultry, wheat flour, shellfish, shell eggs, seeds for sprouting, as well as spices and seasonings.

2. Favourable government initiatives regarding food irradiation are also expected to people the global food irradiation market growth.

For instance, in March 2020, the European Commission (EC) launched a public consultation on the ongoing evaluation of current EU legislation related to the irradiation of food and food ingredients.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players active in the global food irradiation market are Tecleor, Phytosan S.A. De C., Steris Isomedix Services, Scantech Sciences, Inc., Sadex Corporation, Reviss Services Ltd., Nordion Inc., Ionisos SA., Gray Star, Inc., Sterigenics International, Inc., and Food Technology Service, Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2173



Key Developments:

In October 2019, Tecleor signed a memorandum of cooperation with JSC Rusatom Healthcare to develop the production and open radiation monitoring laboratories for the treatment of food products with accelerated electrons.

In April 2017, Scantech Sciences began construction of its first Electronic Cold Pasteurization (ECP) food treatment centre. ECP is a non-nuclear isotope method of irradiation.

Market segmentation:

By Source of Radiation:

Gamma Rays Radiation

X-rays Radiation

Electron Beam Radiation





By Technology:

Ultra-high Pressure Technology

Steam Pasteurization

Ozone Treatment

Food Coating Technology

Others (Fumigation and others)





By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Corn Gluten Feed Market, By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Product Type (Wet corn gluten feed, Dry corn gluten feed), By Application (Ruminant animals, Poultry animals, Pet food, Aquafeed, Others), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/corn-gluten-feed-market-4067



Probiotics Market, By Type (Probiotics Food and Beverages, Probiotics Dietary Supplements, Probiotics Animal Feed), By Application (Human Probiotics, Animal Probiotics), By Ingredient (Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Bifidobacterium), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/probiotics-market-3988



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

