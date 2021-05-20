INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – EBS

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent BioSolutions”) (NYSE: EBS) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Emergent BioSolutions and its shareholders. If you are an Emergent BioSolutions shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Emergent BioSolutions’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Emergent BioSolutions in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Emergent BioSolutions, and whether Emergent BioSolutions has suffered damages as a result.

On March 31, 2021, reports emerged of production problems at Emergent BioSolutions’s plant in Baltimore, including that Emergent had ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine. Since then, AstraZeneca moved production of its own vaccine out of the facility, and Emergent BioSolutions temporarily halted new production there altogether. It was further reported that in June 2020, the FDA had found unsanitary conditions at the factory where Emergent BioSolutions had to shut down its vaccine production. On April 25, 2021, it was reported that Emergent BioSolutions’s chief executive, Robert G. Kramer, sold more than $10 million worth of his stock in the company in January and early February.

What You Can Do

If you are an Emergent BioSolutions shareholder, you may have legal claims against Emergent BioSolutions’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

