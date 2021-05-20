Start Your Engines: Nashville Superspeedway Revs Up New Hospitality Agreement with Centerplate, Sodexo

LEBANON, Tenn, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Centerplate and Nashville Superspeedway announced a multi-year agreement to provide hospitality and food service for fans at Middle Tennessee’s leading motor racing complex. Centerplate is a Sodexo company and the leading hospitality partner to North America’s premier sports entertainment venues.

The deal comes at a time when the venue is investing in cementing itself as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region.

“There is nothing like NASCAR, and we are thrilled to have been selected for this exciting new partnership,” said Steve Pangburn, CEO, Centerplate / Sodexo Sports & Leisure. “Under the leadership of Erik Moses, this track is going to become a destination for racing fans all around the globe and through best-in-class menus, retail concepts and suite service.”

From general concourse areas to the track suites – with their incredible views of all of the racing action below and a birds-eye view of the start/finish line, pit road, victory lane and the garage areas – menus will feature creative items sourced primarily from Tennessee suppliers.

“In reopening the Nashville Superspeedway and bringing the excitement of Cup Series racing back to Middle Tennessee, we looked to secure partners who share our passion for the excitement of live events,” said Erik Moses, President, Nashville Superspeedway. “The food we serve is such a crucial part of the overall experience, and we are looking forward to working closely with Centerplate to bring their fan-focused vision to life.”

The upcoming June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Nashville Superspeedway includes the “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in the track’s history and the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years. Nashville Superspeedway’s first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate include the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

Fans can order tickets by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACETIX.

About the Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville Superspeedway, Middle Tennessee’s racing jewel, is back on the NASCAR schedule in 2021! A year-round family friendly destination in one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Nashville Superspeedway is a staple on the regional sports, entertainment and festival scene.

Nashville Superspeedway hosted its first NASCAR events in April 2001. Through 2011, the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval with 14 degrees of banking was home to 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, 13 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events and eight Indy Racing League contests. The largest concrete-only track in NASCAR, Nashville Superspeedway is owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc., which also owns Dover International Speedway in Delaware.

Nashville Superspeedway is a must-see attraction during your family’s next visit to Music City!

About Centerplate / Sodexo Sports & Leisure

Each year, the combination of Sodexo and Centerplate enhances the level of services provided to more than 116 million guests across premier venues in North America, such as stadiums, arenas, convention centers, museums, zoos, aquariums and more. Through consumer research, innovations and local

personalization, we are positioned to deliver an unrivaled array of services to successfully contribute to offer a memorable experience for the guests in our partner venues.

From hosting VIPs at the Super Bowl to superheroes at Comic Con, the company provides hospitality services to North America’s premier events. Learn more about Sodexo Sports and Leisure.

