English French

JCDecaux SA Annual General Meeting, 20 May 2021

Paris, 20 May 2021 – The Combined Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC) was held on 20 May 2021 behind closed doors with audio transmission.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all the resolutions put to the vote.

In particular, the AGM:

approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2020;

renewed the terms of four members of the Supervisory Board: Jean-François Ducrest for three years and Jean-Pierre Decaux, Michel Bleitrach and Pierre Mutz for one year;

approved the 2021 compensation policy for corporate officers and the components of compensation paid or allocated in respect of 2020;

renewed the expiring financial delegations and authorisations granted to the Executive Board.



Following the Meeting, the Supervisory Board renewed Jean-Pierre Decaux’s term as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the duration of his term as Supervisory Board member.

In addition, the Supervisory Board:

(i) appointed, for the duration of their term as Supervisory Board member:

Michel Bleitrach as Chairman of the Compensation and Nominating Committee, replacing Pierre Mutz;

Jean-François Ducrest as a member of the Compensation and Nominating Committee, replacing Pierre Mutz;





(ii) renewed, for the duration of their term as Supervisory Board member:



Jean-François Ducrest’s term as Chairman and a member of the Audit Committee;



Pierre Mutz’s term as a member of the Audit Committee;

Michel Bleitrach’s term as Chairman and a member of the Ethics Committee;

the terms of Jean-François Ducrest and Pierre Mutz as members of the Ethics Committee.

The Supervisory Board then renewed the terms of all members of the Executive Board for a period of three years and appointed Jean-François Decaux as Chairman of the Executive Board and Jean-Charles Decaux as Chief Executive Officer for a period of one year, in accordance with the principle of alternating the Chief Executive Officer position at JCDecaux SA.

For commercial and public-representation purposes, Jean-Charles Decaux and Jean-François Decaux use the title of “Co-Chief Executive Officer” of JCDecaux.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2020 revenue: €2,312m

Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries

10,230 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and CDP (A Leadership) rankings, and has obtained the MSCI AAA score for the 4 th year in a row

year in a row 964,760 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 35 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: David Bourg, Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – david.bourg@jcdecaux.com

Attachment