JCDecaux SA Annual General Meeting, 20 May 2021
Paris, 20 May 2021 – The Combined Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC) was held on 20 May 2021 behind closed doors with audio transmission.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all the resolutions put to the vote.
In particular, the AGM:
- approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2020;
- renewed the terms of four members of the Supervisory Board: Jean-François Ducrest for three years and Jean-Pierre Decaux, Michel Bleitrach and Pierre Mutz for one year;
- approved the 2021 compensation policy for corporate officers and the components of compensation paid or allocated in respect of 2020;
- renewed the expiring financial delegations and authorisations granted to the Executive Board.
Following the Meeting, the Supervisory Board renewed Jean-Pierre Decaux’s term as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the duration of his term as Supervisory Board member.
In addition, the Supervisory Board:
(i) appointed, for the duration of their term as Supervisory Board member:
- Michel Bleitrach as Chairman of the Compensation and Nominating Committee, replacing Pierre Mutz;
- Jean-François Ducrest as a member of the Compensation and Nominating Committee, replacing Pierre Mutz;
(ii) renewed, for the duration of their term as Supervisory Board member:
- Jean-François Ducrest’s term as Chairman and a member of the Audit Committee;
- Pierre Mutz’s term as a member of the Audit Committee;
- Michel Bleitrach’s term as Chairman and a member of the Ethics Committee;
- the terms of Jean-François Ducrest and Pierre Mutz as members of the Ethics Committee.
The Supervisory Board then renewed the terms of all members of the Executive Board for a period of three years and appointed Jean-François Decaux as Chairman of the Executive Board and Jean-Charles Decaux as Chief Executive Officer for a period of one year, in accordance with the principle of alternating the Chief Executive Officer position at JCDecaux SA.
For commercial and public-representation purposes, Jean-Charles Decaux and Jean-François Decaux use the title of “Co-Chief Executive Officer” of JCDecaux.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2020 revenue: €2,312m
- Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries
- 10,230 employees
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and CDP (A Leadership) rankings, and has obtained the MSCI AAA score for the 4th year in a row
- 964,760 advertising panels worldwide
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 35 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations: David Bourg, Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – david.bourg@jcdecaux.com
