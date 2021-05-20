Make a Sober Ride Home Part of Your Holiday Long Weekend Plan

English French

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is on to the Victoria Day long weekend, and MADD Canada is urging everyone to make it a safe one by always driving sober, or arranging a sober ride home if alcohol, cannabis or other drugs are part of the holiday celebrations.



“We all look forward to the Victoria Day holiday, and even though pandemic-related restrictions are in place in most areas, there is likely to be more people out on the roads, waterways and trails this weekend,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Let’s all do our part to keep one another safe by never operating any vehicle while impaired.”

The tragic deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving can all be prevented by:

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.



Make a smart choice for a sober and reliable drive home this holiday weekend with just the push of a button – check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.



The Victoria Day weekend marks the official start of MADD Canada’s Campaign 911 program. Sponsored by Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines Limited, and supported by police and community partners, Campaign 911 encourages the public to call 911 to report a suspected impaired driver. The program runs all year round, but is promoted prominently through the summer.

This weekend also marks the start of Safe Boating Awareness Week, May 22 – 28. For everyone getting their boats in the water this holiday weekend, please remember that impaired boating is just as dangerous and just as illegal as impaired driving. Working with police services, municipalities and marine organizations, MADD Canada has installed 1,300 Report Impaired Boaters – Call 911 signs at harbours, marinas and boat launches across Canada in the past few years, with additional signage to be placed this spring and summer.

To view MADD Canada’s public service announcements and other awareness materials highlighting the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please see our Campaign 911 On The Waterways page.

For more information on Safe Boating Awareness Week, visit the Canadian Safe Boating Council web page.