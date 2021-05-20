Exodus to Discuss Q1 2021 Results and Company Updates

OMAHA, Neb., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (Exodus Wallet: EXIT), a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, plans to conduct a video conference to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.



CEO and co-founder JP Richardson and CFO James Gernetzke will host a live Zoom video webinar. The event will include a review of the company vision and financial results as well as answer investor questions. Please send questions in advance by emailing exit@lhai.com , ATTN Exodus Q1 2021 Questions.

Exodus Q1 2021 Results and Company Updates Live Webinar

May 28, 2021

12:00 pm ET/ 9 am PT

Access the webcast via the investor section of the website at exodus.com/investors .

. Ask questions live, via chat in the webcast or in advance by emailing exit@lhai.com .

. The webcast will remain on the website for at least 90 days.



About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy to use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users’ own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. For more info visit exodus.com

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog ; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson’s feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contacts

R: Kirsten Chapman & Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations, investors@exodus.com 415-433-3777

Media: Joe Coufal, Wachsman, Exodus@wachsman.com 917-900-5351



