Exodus, MoonPay and M0 Unveil a New Digital Dollar for Everyday Payments

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) (“Exodus”), a leading self-custodial digital asset platform, today announced a partnership with MoonPay to launch a fully reserved, USD-backed dollar stablecoin that will power digital dollar experiences across the Exodus ecosystem. The asset will be issued and managed by MoonPay and developed using M0’s open stablecoin infrastructure.

The launch builds on Exodus Pay , a new and upcoming everyday payment experience in the Exodus app that will let customers use stablecoins to spend and send money, earn rewards, and maintain self-custody—without needing to understand anything about cryptocurrency. The dedicated digital dollar will bring the reliability, speed, and global scale of stablecoins to consumer crypto experiences and support the expansion of Exodus’ payments ecosystem over time.



“Stablecoins are quickly becoming the simplest way for people to hold and move dollars onchain, but the experience still needs to meet the expectations set by today’s consumer apps,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-Founder of Exodus. “This launch will bring a digital dollar experience to Exodus to make spending and sending money around the world simple, starting with next-gen payments experiences like Exodus Pay.”

The digital dollar will be available across MoonPay’s global distribution network, including buy, sell, swap, deposit, and checkout experiences, providing broad access and real-world utility for users, partner applications, and merchants.

“Exodus is building toward a world where digital dollars are a practical part of how people move money,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and co-founder of MoonPay. “This launch shows what’s possible when a consumer-first product integrates compliant stablecoin issuance with infrastructure and distribution that can operate at global scale.”

“Enterprises want stablecoins that are programmable, interoperable and tailored to a specific product experience,” said Luca Prosperi, CEO and Co-Founder of M0. “M0’s infrastructure lets partners launch application-specific digital dollars quickly, with strong controls and flexibility to expand across networks and integrations over time.”

MoonPay launched its enterprise stablecoin business in November 2025 to issue and manage fully reserved digital dollars across multiple blockchains. As part of this expansion, MoonPay integrated with M0, the open infrastructure powering builders of application-specific stablecoins, to enable enterprises with the technology and distribution needed to bring stablecoin solutions to market quickly.

Additional details about the stablecoin, including supported networks, availability, and product integrations, will be shared closer to its launch in early 2026. Availability will be subject to applicable regulatory considerations.

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus .

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

About M0

M0 is the universal stablecoin platform powering builders of application-specific stablecoins. Learn more at m0.org

