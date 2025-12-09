Exodus Introduces Exodus Pay to Make Stablecoin Spending Mainstream

Exodus Pay is a self-custodial payments platform built for consumers with zero crypto experience. The waitlist opens today.

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) (“Exodus” or the “Company”) today announced Exodus Pay, the first step in Exodus’ evolution from a self-custodial digital asset wallet into a single app for holding, spending, and sending digital dollars, without compromising self-custody. Exodus Pay leverages the power of stablecoins, giving users the ability to make instant payments, spend with a card, earn rewards, and access everyday money tools without needing to understand anything about cryptocurrency.

For the last decade, millions around the world have trusted Exodus to send and receive their digital assets. Exodus Pay builds on that foundation, aiming to extend self-custody beyond crypto and into dollars, daily spending, and real-world financial use. This launch marks a pivotal moment for Exodus and aligns with a broader shift in how consumers expect money to work.

“Today, most people need at least three different apps to manage their money, one to get paid, one to pay friends, and one to invest or buy crypto,” said JP Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of Exodus. “It should be one simple app where you can hold, spend, and send digital dollars, while keeping real ownership and control. Exodus Pay aims to bring everything you need to manage digital assets into the seamless experience our customers already know and love—and makes stablecoin spending feel as easy as tap-to-pay.”

Exodus Pay will allow people to manage all of their assets in one place—from dollars to crypto, and future asset classes. It positions Exodus at the heart of a generational shift as digital dollars grow and younger consumers move beyond traditional banking.

Integrated directly into the existing Exodus app, Exodus Pay will enable users to:

Spend anywhere with a card or Apple Pay

Send digital dollars and stablecoins to friends using phone numbers

Earn rewards for holding balances and spending

Fund their balances with digital dollars and stablecoins

Maintain self-custodial ownership of their assets

Easily explore crypto within the same app

“Payments are undergoing a once-in-a-generation shift toward an always-on digital system,” said James Gernetzke, CFO of Exodus. “Exodus Pay expands our platform from holding digital assets to using digital dollars in daily life.”

By unifying self-custody, stablecoins, and intuitive design, Exodus aims to become the default money app for millions worldwide—making it easy to store and spend crypto in one place.

Exodus Pay will begin rolling out early 2026. Users can join the waitlist at exodus.com/pay.

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus .

