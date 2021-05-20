Hub Group Named CN EcoConnexions Partner

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), announced today that, for the third year, it has been named an EcoConnexions Partner by Canadian National (CN), one of the largest railroads in North America.



This recognition is based on Hub Group’s ESG and sustainability initiatives, both in its intermodal and consolidation operations and in its headquarters building.

“Hub Group is committed to sustainability and we appreciate CN’s acknowledgment of our contributions,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “With services like intermodal, freight consolidation and network optimization, we’re able to help our customers reduce their supply chain carbon footprint and will continue to be at the forefront of these efforts in our industry.”

Through freight sustainability tracking and environmentally conscious intermodal, logistics and freight consolidation services, Hub Group’s focus on sustainability continues to be an important value of the company. In 2020 alone, Hub Group helped its customers reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 3.2 billion pounds by truckload to intermodal conversion.

This commitment to sustainability extends to Hub Group’s Oak Brook, Ill., headquarters which is a LEED Gold-certified building with environmentally friendly design components, including energy-efficient lighting and daylight and rainwater harvesting. A second building on the headquarters campus, which is under construction, will meet LEED Gold design standards and will be eligible for certification following its opening.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with $3.5 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

ABOUT CN: CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

