Garfunkel Wild Launches Cannabis Law Practice Group

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C., a premier law firm with a specialty in health law, is pleased to announce the formal launch of the firm’s multi-disciplinary Cannabis Law Practice Group to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving cannabis landscape and conflicting federal, state and local laws and regulations. The group is comprised of attorneys representing every practice of the firm including partner Jim Dering who, prior to joining Garfunkel Wild, worked on the implementation of New York State’s Medical Marijuana Program in his previous position as General Counsel of the New York State Department of Health. The group will focus on cannabis and CBD issues in states where it regularly practices including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.



“Our cannabis group was formed to meet the legal needs of employers, health care professionals, entrepreneurs, cultivators, distributors, retailers, investors and others dealing with a broad range of regulatory and legal issues in this space,” said Andrew Blustein, Chairman of Garfunkel Wild. “That includes health care, real estate, venture capital, financing, labor and employment, intellectual property, licensing and regulatory compliance.”

With more than 40 years of experience representing organizations in highly regulated fields, Garfunkel Wild’s cross-industry attorneys are uniquely qualified to counsel clients across the full spectrum of cannabis-related legal issues.

“We have been providing cannabis-related legal counsel to clients in the cannabis industry and elsewhere, as well as conducting webinars, podcasts and writing legal alerts on the topic, for many years,” said Jim Dering. “The recent expansion of cannabis legislation — legalizing recreational marijuana — made it the right time to formally assemble and announce the group’s interdisciplinary capabilities.”

Garfunkel Wild, P.C.is a full service law firm providing assistance to a broad range of clients, including hospitals, health care systems and other health care facilities, organizations, practitioners and technology companies. Garfunkel Wild, P.C. is ranked in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America© and Super Lawyers. For more, visit www.garfunkelwild.com.

