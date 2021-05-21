Soleno Therapeutics to Host Webinar Highlighting DCCR for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome at European Congress on Endocrinology 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that the Company will host a webinar highlighting DCCR (diazoxide choline) Extended-Release tablets for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) at the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology 2021, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:15 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The webinar, titled “Results from DESTINY PWS, a Randomized Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Study in Subjects with Prader-Willi Syndrome,” will feature presentations by PWS key opinion leaders from France and the UK.

Professor Maithé Tauber, Hôpital des Enfants Department of Pediatric Endocrinology, CHU Toulouse, Toulouse, France, will present an introduction to PWS. In addition, Evelien Gevers, M.D., Ph.D., Honorary Senior Lecturer in Paediatric Endocrinology, William Harvey Research Institute, Queen Mary University of London, Barts Health, NHS Trust – Royal London Children’s Hospital, London, England will present an introduction to DCCR and the DESTINY PWS (C601) results. Dr. Gevers served as the Coordinating Investigator for DESTINY PWS for sites in the UK.

The webinar can be accessed by registered delegates attending the European Congress on Endocrinology. For further information, please visit https://www.ese-hormones.org.

About PWS

The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA estimates that PWS occurs in one in every 15,000 live births in the U.S. The hallmark symptom of this disorder is hyperphagia, a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger that severely diminishes the quality of life for PWS patients and their families. Additional characteristics of PWS include behavioral problems, cognitive disabilities, low muscle tone, short stature (when not treated with growth hormone), the accumulation of excess body fat, developmental delays, and incomplete sexual development. Hyperphagia can lead to significant morbidities (e.g., obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease) and mortality (e.g., stomach rupture, choking, accidental death due to food seeking behavior). In a global survey conducted by the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, 96.5% of respondents (parent and caregivers) rated hyperphagia as the most important or a very important symptom to be relieved by a new medicine. There are currently no approved therapies to treat the hyperphagia/appetite, metabolic, cognitive function, or behavioral aspects of the disorder. Diazoxide choline has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of PWS in the U.S. and EU, and Fast Track Designation in the U.S.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR Extended-Release tablets, once-daily oral tablets for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

