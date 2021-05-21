Premier Health Reports a 245% Revenue Increase For Its 2nd Quarter of 2021

MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for its second quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Summary

The Corporation had revenues of $17.0M for the 3-month period ($30.4M for the 6-month period compared to $8.2M for the same period in 2020) attributable to the full consolidation of the Code Bleu acquisition and organic growth.

The decrease in the average gross margin to 25.3% (26.1% for Q1-2020) resulted from a higher geographical concentration of the services rendered in urban centers.

EBITDA ( 1) increased to $1.8M ($3.1M for the 6-month period compared to $0.9M for the same period in 2020).

increased to $1.8M ($3.1M for the 6-month period compared to $0.9M for the same period in 2020). Net income was $0.8M ($1.5M for the 6-month period compared to ($0.6M) for the same period in 2020).

The Corporation completed a $7,486,500 bought deal offering on February 22, 2021.

The Corporation acquired Solutions Nursing on March 17, 2021.

“The March offering and the latest technology roll out puts us in a very enviable position to act as an aggregator in our market.” Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Highlights

March 31, 2021

(3 months) March 31, 2020

(3 months) March 31, 2021

(6 months) March 31, 2020

(6 months) Revenues $17,003,358 $4,929,790 $30,363,667 $8,293,948 From last period +245% +266% Gross margin $4,302,834 $1,285,980 $8,106,301 $2,045,585 From last period +235% +296% EBITDA (1) $1,782,723 $676,029 $3,101,442 $891,574 From last period +165% +249% Net Income $825,189 ($783,815) $1,540,833 ($647,322)

Business Highlights

The integration of the Code Bleu acquisition is proceeding as planned.

The Corporation provided 269,500 hours of services during the quarter.

The Corporation technology roll out included an upgraded timesheet calculator module to track work shifts by minute increments in order to allow by-the-minute billing, AI functions in its calendar module for a better predictability of complex multiple work shifts allocation, as well as regional mobile applications exceptions automation features.



Financing Highlights

The Corporation issued an aggregate of 7,130,000 common shares at a price of $1.05 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,486,500 on a bought deal basis on February 22, 2021.



Acquisition of Solutions Nursing

Premier Health completed the acquisition of Solutions Nursing on March 17 for a total consideration of C$2.7M comprised of a $1.9M cash payment at the closing of the transaction and a $0.8M a deferred cash consideration payable over 2 years and subject to the achievement of EBITDA objectives. Solutions Nursing generated revenues of approximately C$4.5M (EBITDA of C$0.6M) in 2020.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), is calculated as the net profit (loss), before non-recurring items such as acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization and depreciation), interest expense, net of interest income and income tax expense.

